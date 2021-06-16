Lilly Smith
North Jackson Class of 2021
This week’s featured youth is a talented artist and was an honor student and athlete during high school. Lilly Smith is a 2021 graduate of North Jackson High School.
During her high school years, Lilly was an All A student and member of the Beta Club. She was also a member of Mu Alpha Theta (math honor society) and on the Academic Excellence Committee.
Lilly served as president of the Student Government Association. She was a member of the Yearbook Committee, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and named to the Jackson County Junior Leadership Board.
This talented artist won first place in onsite art, second place in turn in painting, and third place in turn in drawing at the Alabama State Beta Convention.
She was the Stevenson, Alabama Bicentennial Art Contest winner and earned third place in Arts Convention at Northeast Alabama Community College.
In addition to being a top academic student, Lilly also participated in several sports throughout high school. She was a member of the track and cross country teams, basketball team, and a varsity cheerleader. She was a member of the 4A State Cheerleading Champion Squad.
Lilly says that dual enrollment English with Mrs. Strivers was her favorite school subject.
“It has expanded my way of thinking beyond words on a paper,” she adds.
This young lady will be attending Auburn University in the fall. She plans to pursue a degree in biochemical engineering and plans to create her own business. She also wants to keep pursuing her love for art.
Lilly is the recipient of many awards that will help with her college education. She has received the All Auburn Leadership Scholarship and the first annual Stan Manning Memorial Scholarship. She was also awarded a cheerleading book grant, a West Rock grant, and a scholarship from the city of Stevenson and the Eric Henry Memorial Scholarship.
This busy young lady is a commissioned artist and a seasonal lifeguard at the Stevenson City Park. She has also taught swimming lessons.
When Lilly has free time, she likes to hike, go white water kayaking and rafting, run, work in the garden, and swim. She enjoys just about everything that involves the outdoors.
Lilly is the daughter of Charley and Peggy Smith and has one sister, Abigail.
Her grandparents are Susie Smith and the late Jack Smith, and Rudder and Donna Williams.
She attends Caperton Chapel where she participates with the youth group.
Lilly and her family have two dogs named Eighty and Honey and two cats named Buster and Sassy. They also have two goats named Mawdell and Daisy.
