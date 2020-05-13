A Tennessee man has been charged with trafficking following a traffic stop Tuesday.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said deputy Brandon Phillips stopped a vehicle on Highway 35 in Scottsboro on a tag violation.
“During the course of the stop, Phillips developed suspicion that there were controlled substances inside the vehicle,” said Harnen.
Harnen said, during a search of the vehicle, approximately 5.1 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids (spice) were located in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.
William Travis Payne, 25 of Whiteside, Tennessee, was also found to have a warrant for failure to pay on a 2018 traffic violation.
Payne was also charged with trafficking in a synthetic controlled substance. Payne was transported to the Jackson County Jail, where he remained Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.