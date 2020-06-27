The Jackson County Sentinel garnered 12 total awards in the Alabama Press Association’s Media Awards Editorial Contest Friday.
The Sentinel won six first place awards, including Best Local Education Coverage and Best Production and Printing.
The Sentinel also won second place for Most Improved.
“It’s always nice and exciting to be recognized,” said Sentinel Editor and Publisher DeWayne Patterson. “We compete against a lot of larger newspapers, so this says a lot about our small staff.”
Sports Editor Jason Bowen added to his collection of awards over the years by winning first place for Best Sports News In Depth Coverage.
Columnist Anita McGill, a former Sentinel publisher, won two first place awards, Best Editorial and Best Editorial Column, for her column writing.
Sentinel Graphic Artist Elizabeth Law took first, second and third place for Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations.
“Again, we are so thankful,” said Patterson. “I am so proud of our entire staff. Each member of our team plays a part in our success each day. It’s a team effort, from those who write stories, build pages, sell advertising and answer the phone to those who make sure we get a paper printed and mailed out the door. It takes us all.”
The Sentinel also won second place awards for Best Layout and Design and Best Headline for “In Pizza We Crust,” and a third place award for Best Use of Social Media for “Halloween Costumes.”
