The American Legion Post 30 and VFW Post 6073 will conduct a short Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park Monday, May 25, at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine.
The public is invited to pay tribute to veterans (those serving, no longer serving or deceased). There will be plenty of room for social distancing.
Following the ceremony, members of the Veterans Memorial Park Board will remain at the park to answer questions the public might have about recognizing/memorializing new veterans, loved ones or organization on the park; provide and assist in completing paver or bench paperwork; discuss additional donation opportunities and discuss the future plans for the park.
If you have any questions regarding Monday’s ceremony, call Larry at 256-656-9824.
