Counselor Crystal Arnold and her Top Cats will be working hard prior to the camp planning activities. These activities are designed to help the freshmen feel more comfortable about high school. It will be a fun day.
Freshmen may be dropped off and picked up at the back entrance to Hambrick Hall. The day begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served.
Top Cats is a student leadership and ambassador program for sophomores, juniors, and seniors. These students will be contacting the freshmen. There is a link to a form on the high school’s Facebook page that all freshmen should have completed.
The Top Cats are excited to welcome the Class of 2025 to the high school. They are in charge of the orientation activities for Camp Wildcat. They also give tours to new students throughout the school year. They will also be a “safe person” for other students when they have questions or need advice.
The 2021-20222 Top Cats were recently selected, and there are 69 members. The Top Cats are Evan Allred, Zach Avenel, Ashton Baker, Lilla Bell, Parker Bell, Lexie Bennett, Jake Benson, Smith Bradford, Collins Bradford, Tiasia Branford, Barclay Butler, Ally Campbell, McCall Chandler, Anna Claire Childress, Shelby Cooley, Calie Daugherty, Anna Stuart Dawson, Darbi Dudley, Cameron Estes, Kaylee Farr, Johny Felix, Reina Felix Franco, Emily Fortson, Cristina Francisco, Gabbi Garza, Paige Giles, Maddie Gossett, Rex Green, Holland Griggs, Keaton Grace Gunter, Lyndsay Hall, Evan Hill, Wilson Hill, Ella Hodges, Alex Holder, Cade Holder, Kelly Hood, Lily Beth Hood, Makenna Howes, Emma Johnson, Stephen Jones, Nancy Jose Matias, Lauren Judge, Cadence Key, Kennedy Key, Cadence Laughlin, Ella Lee, Shelton Linville, Tori Lynch, Abbie McMillan, JohnWill Newcom, Lauren Paradise, Kaitlyn Price, Amy Roberts, Tyson Sexton, Anna Claire Shelton, Mary Adalyn Skipper, Ansley Skipper, Alyssa Smart, Eli Sparks, Luke Terrell, Zane Thompson, Hudson Tubbs, Aidan Tubbs, Olivia Tubbs, Yesalin Vicente, Maddie West, Amaya Whitson and Gracie Zech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.