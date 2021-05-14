Brandon Blaine Berry, 33 of Woodville, will be on trial, beginning next Monday, in connection with the 2018 death of David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte, 30 of Huntsville.
Berry is facing charges of murder and kidnapping first degree charges.
Authorities found human remains on Sept. 14, 201 in a wooded area near County Road 86 in Woodville after receiving information from another agency of a homicide committed. Berry was charged on Sept. 20, 2018.
Authorities said Rivamonte was autistic and had just met Berry.
Berry has remained in jail since 2018 on a $225,790 bond. He is being represented by court-appointed attorneys, Jayson Carroll and Seth Ashmore.
Circuit Judge John Graham will preside over the trial.
