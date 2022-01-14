A Woodville woman was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night, Jan. 4, according to state troopers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.
Charlotte Wehrle German, 81, was fatally injured when her 2013 Chrysler Town & Country van was struck by a 2015 Kia Forte, driven by Lauryn Michelle Klein, 32 of Madison.
State troopers said both were injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. A toddler, who was a passenger in the Kia, was also injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
On Sunday, Jan. 9, German succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
The crash occurred at 11:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 72 near County Road 6, approximately 12 miles east of Woodville.
The crash remains under investigation.
