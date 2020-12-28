Three Tennessee people are currently in Jackson County Jail, charged with attempted murder.
On Dec. 26, at approximately 2:15 a.m., a Bridgeport Police officer observed a Grey Kia Sorento traveling on Alabama Highway 72 West at a slow rate of speed. Upon further observation the Kia turned off onto a gravel drive and then back onto Highway 72 West and head East before finally crossing over the median into Highway 72 East in the correct lane and head toward Tennessee.
The Bridgeport officer activated his emergency lights to check on the driver approximately half a mile from County Road 75. The vehicle failed to stop which resulted in a chase, exceeding over 80 MPH. Upon approaching Highway 277 the Kia ran the red light and headed East.
During the pursuit through Bridgeport at rates of speed exceeding 100 MPH, the suspects in the vehicle began firing several gunshots at the Bridgeport Officer. As the chase led back into Stevenson, the suspects began firing several shots at the Stevenson Officer. With the assistance of Stevenson Police Department, the Kia was disabled.
After the chase ended several handguns were located inside the vehicle. The vehicle’s vin indicated that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Harley Elizabeth Atterton, 22 of Palmer, Tennessee was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, two counts of attempted murder and possession of burglars tools. Atterton’s bond is set at $207,500.
Christian Street, 23 of Monteagle, Tennessee was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice, two counts of attempted murder, possession of burglars tools, assault and receiving stolen property. Street’s bond is currently set at $207,800.
Terry Dewayne Nunley, 33 of Palmer, Tennessee was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, two counts of reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, attempting to elude; two counts of attempted murder, possession of burglars tools and being a fugitive from justice. Nunley’s bond is currently set at $210,400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.