Scotty Baugh, a former teacher in Jackson County, was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for sodomy and child sex abuse after being found guilty a month ago.
Baugh, 52, was sentenced to 20 years for sodomy first degree, with no parole, probation or sentence reduction; 10 years for second degree sodomy; 10 years for sexual abuse first degree and one year for sexual abuse second degree.
He will serve his sentences concurrently.
Baugh was arrested in December 2021 after a months-long investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, involving at least three victims.
Baugh taught in the Jackson County School System for 10 years before resigning in October 2021.
