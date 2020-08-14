Dear Editor:
Saying something over and over will not make it true! The giant multinational cooperation’s and the billionaires have always said they could take their big pots of gold and make us believe the Earth is flat. Have they got too big for their breeches?
First let us look at Amendment I:
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceable to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
If you listen to the Republican commercials you will hear them say three things over and over:
First: I am a Christian. Really did they have to tell us. We cannot tell by their actions. Are they holding their Bible upside down? Is it their Bible or just a Bible, have they opened it? Why does it matter? We just read Amendment I.
Second: I am Prolife. Really? Republicans legalized abortion, and when they could have expanded Medicaid and covered over three hundred thousand of our people at almost no cost, they chose not to.
Third: I will protect your second amendment. No one has ever tried to disarm us. For as long as they have been saying this, they have never stood on the Senate or House floor and defended the amendment. Not once. It is not under attack.
All of their candidates say these three things over and over, not because they mean anything to them, but because they have been told by their party boss, this will get them elected.
If they are going to say these things, they should learn their history and thereby not be embarrassed when we teach people the truth. I think most of them would be ashamed of what they are telling us.
We will teach the truth and where to find the facts. We are tired of misinformation. Our candidates for office should ween themselves off of big money.
It would be good to hear their independent voices. We will peel away the deception and find the truth!
Working together we can make life better
—George Lewis
Scottsboro
