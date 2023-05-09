The Section Boys Track and Field program finished the 2023 AHSAA Track and Field Championships with one event state champion and one event state-runner-up finisher.
Section senior Antoine Jonathon won the Class 2A Boys Long Jump state championship while sophomore Skylar Gray was the state runner-up in the 2A Boys Javelin during the Class 2A state meet at Cullman High School last weekend.
Jonathon took the top spot in the long jump with a jump of 21 feet, 1.5 inches. He edged Lexington’s Silas Hatton by 0.5 inches to win the state title in the event. Section’s Alex Spurgeon also competed in the long jump, finishing 19th (17-10.75).
Gray finished second in the javelin throw with a mark of 152-01, four feet better than third-place finisher Jimmie Sosa of Isabella. Gaston’s Kodie Bogle won the javelin state title with a throw of 174-06.
Their efforts helped Section finish 12th in the Class 2A Boys team standing with 18 points.
Meanwhile, Karlie Hancock posted a pair of Top-10 finishes for Section in the 2A Girls state meet. The sophomore finished ninth in the long jump (14-6) and 10th in the triple jump (29-6.75). Eighth-grader Taylor Bell finished 17th in the long jump (13-2.5).
NORTH SAND MOUNTAIN — At Cullman, NSM finished 34th with three points in the Class 2A Girls team standings and 40th in the boys standings with one point.
NSM recorded point-scoring finishes in the 2A Girls 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay races, as Paisley Pritchett, Raygan Weldon, Aiyana Farmer and Paisley Smith teamed up to finish seventh in the 4x400 (4:37.12) and eighth in the 4x800 (11:26.49). The Bison also got a ninth-place finish from Sara Mae Ellison in the shot put (29 feet, 10 inches) and an 18th-place finish from Smith in the 400-meter dash.
For the NSM Boys, Levi Pettijohn led three NSM competitors in the shot put, finishing eighth with a mark of 39-11 while Chandler Sullivan finished 10th (38-8) and Lucas Steele 18th (36-2). Josue Luna finished 14th in the 800-meter run (2:08.93) and 15th in the 1600-meter run (5:04.84).
NORTH JACKSON — At Gulf Shores, North Jackson tied for 33rd in the Class 4A Boys Track and Field team standings with three points.
Diego Holt provided the points for the Chiefs thanks to a sixth-place finish in the javelin with a throw of 156 feet, 4 inches. Meanwhile, Cayden Alexander finished 13th for North Jackson in the 110-meter hurdles (18.45 seconds) while Haven Massengile finished 18th in the 100-meter dash (11.42).
In the Class 4A girls completion, North Jackson’s Alley Stubblefield finished 20th (27.96) in the 200-meter dash and 22nd in the 100-meter dash (13.32).
PISGAH — At Cullman, Pisgah posted a 26th-place finish in the Class 2A Girls team standings with nine points.
Sophomore Ashton Childress just missed the medal stand for the Eagles, finishing fourth in the discus with a mark of 96 feet, 6 inches. She also finished 16th in the shot put (26-10) and 21st in the javelin (70-3).
The Eagles also scored points in the 4x800-meter relay (11:19.56) thanks to the relay team of Sarah Grace Gamble, Riley Grider, Jazlyn Pullin and Violet McKeehan as well as in the high jump, where McKeehan finished eighth with a height of 4-4, and in the triple jump, in which Abigale Bain finished eighth with a jump of 30-4. Also for the Eagles, Jaiden Gibson finished 16th (28-8) and Laily Brown 17th (28-6.4) in the triple jump while Bain placed 20th (12-1.5) in the long jump.
Meanwhile, Pisgah’s Tristan Little finished 11th in the Class 2A Boys 3200-meter run (10:36.41) and 12th in the 1600 (4:54.09). Brodie Ferguson placed 14th in the 1600-meter run (5:01.51) and 22nd in the 3200 (11:25.99). Mason Overdear finished 21st in the triple jump (35-8.5).
SKYLINE — At Cullman, Skyline finished 17th in the Class 1A Boys Track and Field Boys
Team standings with eight points and 27th in the girls team standings with three points.
The Skyline Boys got point-scoring finishes from Jaxton Fellman in the shot put and from Fellman from Daniel Olinger in the javelin. Fellman finished sixth in the shot put with a mark of 39 feet, 6 inches while Olinger placed sixth (127-10) and Fellman seventh in the javelin.
Olinger also finished 11th in the discus (99-8) and 15th in the shot put (35-1) while Chase Bicker placed 12th in the 400-meter dash (56.04 seconds) and Isaiah Yates was 14th in the discus (93-6).
Katie Roach’s sixth-place finish in the 1A Girls discus (85-1) gave Skyline three team points. The sophomore also finished 16th in the triple jump (26-9.25).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.