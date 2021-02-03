The final Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings of the 2020-21 season are out, and there are some changes for local teams' rankings as they begin postseason play next week.
One constant, however, is the Skyline varsity girls basketball team. The Vikings (22-7) went wire-to-wire as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A girls rankings.
Meanwhile, the North Sand Mountain (21-5) varsity boys moved up to second in the Class 2A rankings, their highest ranking of the season.
Also, Pisgah (17-6) slid back to second in the 2A girls poll after being ranked No. 1 all season. The Eagles were replaced by Spring Garden (26-2), which had been ranked No. 2 all season. Before moving to Class 2A this season, Pisgah won three straight Class 3A state championships while Spring Garden won the 2018 and 2020 Class 1A state titles.
Five Jackson County teams in all are ranked in the final ASWA polls while two more earned consideration.
The complete final rankings are listed below:
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (22-7)
2. Winterboro (20-0)
3. Samson (20-3)
4. Loachapoka (11-7)
5. Coosa Christian (20-3)
6. Marion Co. (23-7)
7. Florala (12-10)
8. R.A. Hubbard (9-4)
9. Pleasant Home (9-8)
10. Georgiana (12-10)
Others nominated: Belgreen (12-11), Covenant Christian (12-3), Lindsay Lane (13-6).
CLASS 2A
1. Spring Garden (26-2)
2. Pisgah (17-6)
3. G.W. Long (14-0)
4. Hatton (19-3)
5. Midfield (16-6)
6. Geneva Co. (17-6)
7. St. Luke's (18-4)
8. Cold Springs (16-7)
9. Ider (19-10)
10. Tanner (15-3)
Others nominated: Falkville (20-8), Sand Rock (14-11).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (21-2)
2. Susan Moore (25-2)
3. Lauderdale Co. (17-4)
4. Collinsville (23-4)
5. Trinity (16-4)
6. Prattville Christian (21-5)
7. Winfield (20-3)
8. T.R. Miller (11-2)
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-2)
10. Phil Campbell (23-5)
Others nominated: Elkmont (16-6), Ohatchee (11-4), Plainview (21-7), Sylvania (21-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Anniston (16-3)
2. Priceville (21-8)
3. Jackson (24-2)
4. Rogers (21-7)
5. Deshler (20-9)
6. Williamson (14-2)
7. Handley (17-9)
8. St. James (16-6)
9. Hamilton (19-5)
10. Cherokee Co. (19-5)
Others nominated: Geneva (15-7), Good Hope (20-8), New Hope (14-5), Jacksonville (14-5), Oneonta (19-6).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (13-3)
2. Charles Henderson (12-2)
3. Pleasant Grove (24-5)
4. Carver-Birmingham (17-4)
5. Mae Jemison (15-8)
6. Guntersville (19-6)
7. LeFlore (15-7)
8. Ramsay (17-12)
9. Selma (8-2)
10. Lee-Huntsville (9-10)
Others nominated: Fairfield (11-9), Headland (10-3), Lawrence Co. (16-2).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (29-1)
2. McGill-Toolen (18-5)
3. Hartselle (20-2)
4. Eufaula (21-4)
5. Athens (14-4)
6. Mortimer Jordan (23-4)
7. Northridge (21-4)
8. Buckhorn (18-4)
9. Chelsea (20-5)
10. Madison Academy (12-10)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (8-7), Cullman (14-10), McAdory (14-12), Muscle Shoals (13-8), Oxford (20-6), Park Crossing (16-4).
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (25-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (26-3)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (24-3)
4. Foley (18-3)
5. Spain Park (20-9)
6. Auburn (14-4)
7. Sparkman (18-10)
8. Austin (15-8)
9. Fairhope (16-3)
10. Theodore (22-6)
Others nominated: Baker (15-9), Davidson (13-11), Dothan (9-6), Enterprise (11-7), Gadsden City (14-8).
BOYS
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (13-7)
2. Autaugaville (23-0)
3. Ragland (18-5)
4. Florala (22-5)
5. Belgreen (19-2)
6. Pickens Co. (12-4)
7. Jacksonville Christian (15-6)
8. Skyline (18-8)
9. Brantley (13-5)
10. Covenant Christian (19-4)
Others nominated: Holy Spirit (10-6), Meek (14-8), Woodville (12-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (20-6)
2. North Sand Mountain (21-5)
3. Clarke Co. (18-3)
4. Sand Rock (19-5)
5. Lanett (13-4)
6. Section (17-11)
7. Calhoun (12-7)
8. Cold Springs (18-5)
9. Spring Garden (17-8)
10. Geneva Co. (17-3)
Others nominated: Addison (17-11), Hatton (13-6), Westbrook Christian (17-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Cottage Hill (21-1)
2. Plainview (24-5)
3. Fyffe (19-5)
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-4)
5. Piedmont (14-6)
6. Geraldine (20-5)
7. Chickasaw (14-5)
8. Mobile Christian (17-8)
9. Lauderdale Co. (18-5)
10. Opp (16-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (14-12), Catholic-Montgomery (15-5), Clements (13-9), Danville (15-8), Elkmont (14-7), Pike Co. (8-4), Providence Christian (15-6), Wicksburg (18-6), Winfield (20-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (22-2)
2. Anniston (19-5)
3. White Plains (17-6)
4. Dallas Co. (10-4)
5. Brooks (16-7)
6. Good Hope (19-7)
7. St. Michael (15-10)
8. Westminster-Huntsville (15-6)
9. West Morgan (9-8)
10. Jacksonville (13-6)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (18-7), Deshler (19-9), Escambia Co. (10-11), Haleyville (19-8), Hamilton (18-9), West Limestone (10-9).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (21-7)
2. Lee-Huntsville (9-1)
3. Talladega (16-3)
4. Guntersville (19-4)
5. Pleasant Grove (18-7)
6. Sylacauga (16-3)
7. Center Point (8-7)
8. Russellville (16-5)
9. Greenville (16-8)
10. Parker (11-8)
Others nominated: Carroll-Ozark (17-11), Charles Henderson (18-7), Faith-Mobile (13-7), Lawrence Co. (17-6), LeFlore (12-7), Selma (8-3), Sipsey Valley (16-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (23-2)
2. Mountain Brook (22-6)
3. Huffman (17-3)
4. Oxford (25-2)
5. Spanish Fort (20-3)
6. Clay-Chalkville (16-4)
7. Pinson Valley (18-3)
8. Eufaula (23-4)
9. Calera (15-7)
10. Shades Valley (11-8)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (21-8), Cullman (13-7), Hueytown (19-4), Park Crossing (12-4), Saraland (15-5), Scottsboro (20-3), Woodlawn (15-10).
CLASS 7A
1. Vestavia Hills (24-3)
2. Fairhope (23-1)
3. Oak Mountain (18-8)
4. Spain Park (22-6)
5. Hoover (17-7)
6. Huntsville (19-6)
7. Mary Montgomery (15-4)
8. Albertville (17-6)
9. Baker (15-8)
10. Enterprise (17-6)
Others nominated: Gadsden City (18-11), James Clemens (15-8), Jeff Davis (13-4), Sparkman (12-9), Thompson (13-10).
