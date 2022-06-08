Twelve local players have been named to the 2022 Alabama Sportswriters Association (ASWA) Softball All-State team, including seven making first team.
After helping Skyline to a Class 1A state runner-up finish, sophomores Olivia Treece and Jayla Ross made first team, while Dacey Allen and Brinlee Potts were second team.
Treece was selected as a pitcher, finishing the season with a 15-9 record and a 3.74 earned run average. The sophomore struck out 221 batters.
Ross was selected as a designated hitter, batting .414. She had 63 hits, 54 runs and drove in 37 runs batted in with one homerun.
As a pitcher, Allen finished 16-8 with a 3.38 earned run average. The senior struck out 92 batters. Potts, as an outfielder, batted .409 with five homers, 43 runs batted in and scored 56 runs.
In Class 2A, Pisgah’s Karlee Holcomb and Lila Kate Wheeler were both named first team, while freshman Madeline Flammia was named second team.
Selected as an infielder, Holcomb batted .469 with five homeruns. The senior finished with 61 hits, drove in 56 runs and scored 42 runs.
Wheeler, also a senior, was selected as an outfielder. She batted .465, had five homeruns, drove in 34 runs and scored 68 runs. She finished with 61 hits.
Flammia, selected as a designated hitter, had a .407 batting average. Hit 11 homers, had 50 runs batted in and scored 50 runs. She finished with 55 hits.
North Jackson returned to the Class 4A state tournament a year after winning a state championship. Ja’Khia Hutchins and Destry Lambert were both named first team all-state.
Hutchins, selected as an outfielder, batted .370, hit nine homeruns, had 102 stolen bases, scored 76 runs and drove in 33 runs batted in. She finished with 68 hits.
Lambert, selected as a designated hitter, batted .380, hit 19 homeruns and drove in 54 runs batted in. The junior scored 35 runs and had 60 hits.
Making second team all-state for North Jackson was Bailey Abernathy and Peyton Hill.
Abernathy, as an outfielder, finished the season batting .359. She hit eight homers, drove in 48 runs batted in, scored 35 runs and had 60 hits.
Hill, selected as a designated hitter, batted .323 and hit 13 homeruns. The junior also had 60 runs batted in, scored 55 runs and had 62 hits.
In Class 6A, Scottsboro senior Lexie Bennett was selected first team as an outfielder.
Bennett finished with a .528 batting average, had 54 stolen bases, scored 50 runs and finished with 66 hits.
