The Scottsboro varsity boys track and field team’s quest of a second straight state championship started in the right foot at sectionals.
The Wildcats rolled to the Class 5A Section 4 championship, besting runner-up Arab by nearly 100 points during the sectional meet at Scottsboro’s Trammell Stadium last Friday and Saturday.
Scottsboro totaled 212.5 points while Arab was second (113.5 )and Randolph third (71).
The top-five finishers in each sectional event that met state-qualifying standards advanced to the state meet, while four state wildcards for the next best four times/marks statewide qualified for the AHSAA Track and Field Championships Class 5A State Meet, which is Thursday through Saturday in Gulf Shores.
Scottsboro will have 38 total entries in 17 events at the Class 5A Boys State Meet, 14 individual events and three relay races.
The Wildcats had eight sectional event champions, with Stephen Jones winning three in the 800-meter run (1:57.69), the 1600 (4:22.87) and the 4x800-meter relay with (8:12.32) with teammates Hamilton Richardson, Cameron Estes and Evan Hill, who also won the 3200-meter run (9:28.72). Tyson Sexton won the triple jump (44 feet, 10 inches), Craft Sanders won the pole vault (12-0), Hudson Tubbs won the discus (134-10) and Jake Jones won the javelin (150-11).
Meanwhile, the Scottsboro girls finished as the runner-up in the Class 5A Girls Section 4 meet. The Wildcats closed with 154 team points, 15 points back of sectional champion Arab.
Scottsboro will have 30 total entries in 13 events at the Class 5A Girls State Meet, 14 individual events and three relay races.
The Wildcats had eight sectional event champions, with Mia Martin winning the 400 (59.32) and the 800 (2:21.12) and Emma Bradford won the 1600 (5:14.96) and the 3200 (track record 11:09.26). Bradford and Martin also teamed up with Smith Bradford and Ally Campbell to win the 4x800-meter relay sectional title (4:10.96). Caroline Sanders won the long jump (18-11.75) and the triple jump (36-16.75) while Isabelle Nelson won the 100-meter hurdles sectional title (16.36)
Here are all the state qualifiers for the Scottsboro girls and boys track and field teams with their sectional finishes:
GIRLS
400-meter dash
1. Mia Martin (59.32)
5. Lela Moser (1:02.70)
800-meter run
1. Mia Martin (2:21.12)
2. Emma Bradford (2:23.68)
5. Smith Bradford (2:26.11)
1600-meter run
1. Emma Bradford (5:14.96)
6. Ally Campbell (5:25.86)
3200-meter run
1. Emma Bradford (11:09.25)
6. Ally Campbell (11:51.96)
11. Mabry Bonsall (12:56.36)
100-meter hurdles
1. Isabelle Nelson (16.36)
300-meter hurdles
3. Isabelle Nelson (49.12)
5. Banks Bradford (50.35)
4x400-meter relay
2. Lela Moser, Alice Merck, Isabelle Nelson, Mia Martin (4:10.96)
4x800-meter relay
1. Smith Bradford, Ally Campbell, Emma Bradford, Mia Martin (9:56.98)
High Jump
2. Caroline Sanders (5-2)
7. Isabelle Nelson (4-10)
Pole Vault
3. Caroline Sanders (9-6)
6. Tatum Shelton (8-0)
8. Abigail Shelton (7-6)
Long Jump
1. Caroline Sanders (18-11.75)
Triple Jump
1. Caroline Sanders (36-11.75)
7. Ella Claire Hodges (32-1)
Javelin
2. Caroline Dawson (107-05)
BOYS
200-meter run
5. Xavier McCamey (23.61)
400-meter run
3. Xavier McCamey (52.75)
800-meter run
1. Stephen Jones (1:57.69)
2. Evan Hill (1:58.03)
4. Cameron Estes (2:00.38)
1600-meter run
1. Stephen Jones (4:22.87)
2. Evan Hill (4:22.95)
6. Hamilton Richardson (4:33.03)
3200-meter run
1. Evan Hill (9:28.72)
2. Stephen Jones (9:30.52)
5. Josh Hill (9:58.06)
110-meter hurdles
2. Tyler Shelton (17.03)
300-meter hurdles
2. Tyler Shelton (42.57)
3. Tyson Sexton (42.70)
4x100-meter relay
3. Tre Bland, Davon Walker, Xavier McCamey, Roland Moser (45.01)
4x400-meter relay
2. Xavier McCamey, Gabe Jackson, Cameron Estes, Davon Walker (3:33.83)
4x800-meter relay
1. Cameron Estes, Hamilton Richardson, Stephen Jones, Evan Hill (8:12.31)
High Jump
2. Davon Walker (6-2)
4. Quincie Franklin (5-10)
Long Jump
3. Grant West (21-5)
4. Luke Terrell (21-3.5)
6. Tre Bland (20-4)
Triple Jump
1. Tyson Sexton (44-10)
8. Tre Bland (40-2)
Pole Vault
1. Craft Sanders (12-0)
3. Jacob Lovett (11-0)
Discus
1. Hudson Tubbs (134-10)
Javelin
1. Jake Jones (150-11)
Shot Put
2. Austin Burger (45-4.5)
