Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.