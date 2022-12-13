Scottsboro police responded to the high school Tuesday morning after receiving a call reporting an active shooter.
Sgt. Ryan Putman said the call came in at 8:39 a.m., and officers were at Scottsboro High School within minutes.
“Officers responded to the high school in accordance with our Active Shooter Response policy,” said Putman. “The building was cleared, and the threat was found to be not credible.”
Putman said there were similar threats made against schools in neighboring counties.
“The incident remains under investigation,” he said.
