Mallory McKenzie
North Sand Mountain High School
Senior
A young lady who succeeds academically and is active in school clubs is this week’s outstanding youth. Mallory McKenzie is a senior at North Sand Mountain High School.
Mallory is number one in her senior class and a member of the Beta Club. She is also a member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America), Science Club and the Math Club.
This young lady was selected to participate with the Jackson County Junior Leadership. This group is made up of outstanding juniors from throughout the county as well as Scottsboro High School.
Mallory made a 30 on her ACT. She is certified in Power Point and Word.
Science is Mallory’s favorite school subject.
“I love learning about biology and chemistry because it allows me to combine knowledge that I already have with in depth explanations to better understand the world around me,” she adds.
“My advice to freshmen,” says Mallory, “would be to do everything they possibly can. Join every club, take every class that you’re allowed to, and take every opportunity thrown at you so that when you graduate you will have real life connections and skills to show for it.”
Mallory says her favorite thing about North Sand Mountain is, “Our teachers go out of their way to provide us with all kinds of opportunities and resources that are typically not found in public schools.”
When Mallory graduates from high school in May, she will also graduate with her associate degree in science from Northeast Alabama Community College.
Her future plans include earning a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Berry College. Malloy has since received a full scholarship from the University of Alabama.
Mallory has a part-time job as a server at Cracker Barrel. When she has free time, she enjoys volunteering and reading.
This top student is the daughter of Dustin and Jill McKenzie and has two brothers, AJ McKenzie and Easton Edgeworth. Her grandparents are Vicky Foshee, Danny Foshee, Pam Byrum and Ferrel Byrum,.
Mallory attends The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.