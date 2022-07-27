Dominik Blair
Section High School Class of 2022
A young man who has worked hard and earned a college scholarship is this week’s outstanding youth. Dominik Blair is a member of the Section High School Class of 2022.
Dominik was a member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) while in high school. He was an honor student maintaining an A/B average.
This talented athlete participated in three sports during his high school years. He was a member of the football, basketball and track and field teams.
Dominik was named to the All County football team and was the Defensive Most Valuable Player for the county. He was First Team All Region and First Team All Huntsville Area.
Dominik was named to the Second Team as an All State Defensive Back. In addition to these honors, Dominik set a new school record for interceptions in a season.
This young man was a member of the 2022 State Champion Basketball Team.
Dominik won third place in the long jump in track in 2021 and was a member of the State Runner-up 4x400 relay team that season. In 2022 he placed third in the state in the 4x100.
Math is Dominik’s favorite school subject.
“I enjoy the challenge it gives me,” he says.
This dedicated student and athlete will be attending Maryville College in Tennessee on an academic and athletic scholarship. He plans to pursue a degree in business. He also intends to obtain a real estate license.
Dominik has a part-time job as an umpire for Dixie Youth. When this busy teen has free time, he enjoys playing golf. He also likes spending time with his girlfriend, Maggie Mago, and his family.
He is artistic and creative.
Dominik is the son of Tyronne and Ashley Blair and has one sibling, Vassay. His grandparents are Rita and Bob Blair, Tina and Thomas Harper, Cary Wright and Mark Gurley.
