Mountain Valley Playhouse (MVP) got the scripts for their play in February. They’ll go to the Alabama Youth Theater Experience in March. This gives them a little over a month to prepare. The group is going through rehearsals and ask if the actors know their lines. Bradford McDonald and Marybeth LaRue each say they have about half the script memorized… It was actually their first time practicing with the script. They perform in two weeks.
“I almost pulled the plug on it, I came very close to just saying ‘we’re not doing it, we’re not going’ and then I said ‘no, we’ll give them one week, we’ll give them one more week,’” said Samantha Moore, director at MVP. “It came together beautifully, and I should’ve just sat down and been quiet about it the whole time, actually.”
Other theater groups in this event have been preparing as far back as September, over six months. Other theater groups have more money and more established reputations, allowing their casts to be bigger. MVP was the only group to not have a musical as their act, as they chose the short comedy play 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse. Despite all of these circumstances, when awards were handed out at the event, MVP walked away with four awards and judge’s choice for stage makeup.
“It felt really amazing to get the awards that we did get because I didn’t have much hope for best in show because there are just so many other groups with so much more money,” said McDonald. “It almost felt like we’re Rocky [Balboa], the underdog, rising up.”
MVP won the “Golden Wrench” award for most efficient setup and takedown of their set, Maggie Williams won an award for best student director, LaRue and McDonald were both listed on the female and male All-Star cast, respectively and Ava Holcomb won the judge’s choice for stage makeup for the fake blood she made for the play. The judges were so impressed by it, they announced during her recognition that they’d be adding a new award for best stage makeup.
“It was crazy, and it didn’t feel real. Especially when you’re on the stage and everyone is screaming at you, I was like ‘uhhh, thanks guys’,’” said Holcomb.
While this was their second time participating at AYTE, the event last year coincided with the beginnings of COVID-19’s outbreak causing shutdowns through the United States, which ultimately changed how the event was played out last year.
“This was our second time going to AYTE, but it was really like our first because last year as we were about to take stage, on March 13, the colleges shut down in Alabama. So we were dressed and about to take stage when they were like ‘y’all have to get off the property,’” said Moore.
While they still performed the next day, the rules had to change to accommodate the growing laws concerning the pandemic. They were no longer allowed to use costumes or sets. The whole experience just felt weird to everyone involved. Founder Traci Phillips was glad to see AYTE “the way it was supposed to be” this year.
Though MVP is still small, they’ve also laid the foundation of camaraderie within their own group as well as finding community with the other groups around the state. With the mask mandate ending soon, MVP is planning on being able to put on their show for the public and perhaps build a small community of their own.
“I knew that all the other companies were much bigger, older and had been established and had so much more money but then you saw the production quality of what they did… They have such a talent pool and we’re just begging people ‘come be a zombie, just come be a zombie,’” said Phillips. “Then [MVP] got out there and were so great and everything went so smoothly and if it didn’t, nobody noticed. Everybody loved it, we just feel like we have a community now. They’ve met people like them, they’re not alone being theater nerds or geeks or whatever we are. We have friends, everybody is on each other’s social media. Every time there was a chance to dance [in between plays], Bradford was doing something.”
