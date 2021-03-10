Kaylee Saint
Skyline High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is ranked eighth in her class and has maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout high school. Kaylee Saint is a senior at Skyline High School.
Kaylee serves as president of the SGA (Student Government Association) and was vice president of her junior class. As an All A student, Kaylee is a member of the Beta Club.
This young lady is a member of FFA (Future Farmers of America) and FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America). She is a member of Sigma Kappa Delta, an English honor society, and Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
Kaylee also participates in sports. She is a member of the Cross Country, Indoor Track and Outdoor Track teams.
Science is Kaylee’s favorite school subject.
“I especially enjoyed Mrs. Kim Bergman’s biology classes,” she adds. “I loved getting to dissect the animals, create DNA models, and do all of the other hands-on activities that Mrs. Bergman always had planned!”
Kaylee was chosen as a homecoming attendant from her freshman year to her senior year. When she has free time, she enjoys riding horses and hanging out with her friends.
This top student has received the All Auburn Scholarship and the Ever to Conquer Auburn Scholarship. She plans to attend Auburn University and pursue a career in biology.
After her graduation from college, she plans to attend medical school where she will study to become an anesthesiologist.
Kaylee is the daughter of Michael and Rhonda Saint. Her grandparents are Jimmy and Louise Dean and Dean and Joy Saint.
She has a sister Taylor Jordan. Kaylee’s pets include Annie and Cali, dogs, and Sugar, horse.
“I love animals and would adopt every one that needs a home if it were up to me!” says Kaylee.
This busy girl has been riding horses and competing as a hunter/jumper since she was ten years old. She had an injury in a riding accident and has been waiting to get started again.
Kaylee works at the Splash Pad at the Scottsboro Rec Com during the summer.
