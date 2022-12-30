5. DAVIDSON NAMED SUPERINTENDENT 9-17
Jason Davidson has been named as the Jackson County Superintendent of Education. The announcement was made at this week’s meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education.
Davidson will serve until 2024 to complete the unexpired term of the late Superintendent Kevin Dukes.
“I want to finish the things I started with Kevin,” Davidson said. “I feel I owe it to him to see that through. Kevin’s dream was to see Jackson County move in a direction that brings opportunities to students they have never had before, and I will continue to work toward that goal.”
Davidson is a Jackson County native and an 18 year-education veteran. He taught at North Jackson High School, served as principal at Skyline High School, and was most recently the director of EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology).
He is a graduate of Bryant Junior High School, North Sand Mountain High School, and Jacksonville State University.
Davidson started his first day as superintendent by meeting with the faculty at EPCOT. He said he was surprised by how many of the EPCOT students came by to congratulate him.
When asked if he had any immediate plans for changes, he said he wants to maintain a smooth and peaceful transition.
“Dr. [Angela] Guess got us started in this school year, so I want to continue the transition,” Davidson added.
To all the employees of the Jackson County School System, Davidson said, “Do what you did yesterday. Let’s work together and support each other for the good of our system.”
There are nearly 5,000 students in the county school system. These students are spread out attending schools across this large county.
Davidson said he wants to get to know the people who work in the system, but he knows that will take some time. You can expect to see him out in the schools.
Davidson will continue the work he started with Dukes on the Jackson County Innovation Center and Career Academy which is currently under construction. He is excited to see this project complete.
Both EPCOT and the central office will be moving to that location. It is expected that the center will be named in some way after Dukes who was instrumental in getting this project underway.
The last two years at EPCOT have been fun for Davidson. He enjoyed seeing the students training for careers.
EPCOT provides real life applications and gives students the opportunities to look into various careers while still in high school. He said the students there are serious about what they do each day.
Davidson is making no determination at this time as to whether or not he will run for the superintendent position with that time comes. He has never sought public office, so that would be a new experience. He said he would look at how his work as superintendent has affected him, his family, and the school system before making that decision. For now he is focusing on today and moving the system in the right direction.
Davidson and his wife, Lacie, are the parents of two daughters. Brilyn is a junior at North Sand Mountain High School. Britton is in the seventh grade there.
Laci is the ARI Reading coach at North Sand Mountain. The family resides in Bryant.
Davidson said, “Jackson County will always be home.”
4. PHILLIPS EARNS FOURTH TERM AS SHERIFF 5-24
Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips joined former sheriffs, Bob Collins and Mike Wells, as the only ones to ever be elected to four terms.
Phillips began his law enforcement career on April 1, 1982 when he joined the Scottsboro Police Department. On May 2, 1988, he was hired by then-sheriff Paul Mount as a deputy at the sheriff’s office. After six months, he was promoted to investigator.
By 1990, Phillips was chief investigator, a position he held for 16 years, under Wells. He later served as chief deputy under Sheriff Dennis Miller.
Phillips was elected in November 2010.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “I always have. I enjoy working for the citizens of this county. It’s what I do.”
Phillips said one of his best decisions as sheriff was convincing Rocky Harnen to retire from the Drug Enforcement Agency and come be his chief deputy.
“He’s done an excellent job,” said Phillips. “He’s a people person. He’s made my job a lot easier than it could have been.”
3. PURDY PLEADS GUILTY 10-19
North Alabama Electric Cooperative (NAEC) General Manager Bruce Purdy will be sentenced Jan. 12, 2023 after pleading guilty to bribery in federal court Oct. 6.
According to the plea agreement, Purdy received a total of $135,000 since March 2020 with a company that entered a two-year contract with NAEC in 2017. After March 2020, the company did not provide known services to NAEC, however continued to bill NAEC $10,000 a month, which Purdy instructed the NAEC chief financial officer to pay. NAEC paid the company $200,000.
In October/November 2021 timeframe, an anonymous letter was sent to the NAEC Board of Directors alerting the board that NAEC was paying the company monthly. In turn, the company was paying Purdy $60,000 per year.
When confronted with this information, Purdy initially told the board it was repayment of a personal loan he had made to an owner of the company.
According to the plea agreement, NAEC board members had no knowledge Purdy received money from the company.
During an interview with federal agents, Purdy admitted he received and kept the money. According to the plea agreement, he has agreed to pay $135,000 in restitution to NAEC and waive his appeal rights.
NAEC Board of Directors had voted to retain Purdy as general manager until Oct. 6. However, on its website, Purdy is still listed as general manager.
Purdy has been employed by NAEC for approximately 30 years, the last 20 as general manager.
2. COVID GUIDELINES LOOSENED 8-17
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dropped its recommendation that a person quarantine if coming in close contact with another person who has COVID-19.
Another change made was the CDC saying people no longer need to stay at least six feet away from others.
While COVID continues to circulate globally, CDC says with so many tools available for reducing COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic.
“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools—like vaccination, boosters and treatments‑ to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” said Greta Massetti, PhD, MPH, MMWR author. “We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality mask, testing and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”
Dr. Lonnie Albin, chief medical officer at Highlands Medical Center, said, after two years, it is good news to hear the CDC is confident in relaxing COVID guidelines for the general public.
“The new guidance is a great step toward getting back to life as we knew it before COVID and will be helpful for employers who are struggling to follow guidelines while still keeping workers present and productive.”
As part of the new guidelines, the CDC recommends if you test positive for COVID-19, you stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your home. If after five days, you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication, and your symptoms are improving, or you never had symptoms, you may end isolation after day 5.
Regardless of when you end isolation, avoid being around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 until at least day 11.
The CDC also recommends screening testing of asymptomatic people without known exposures will no longer be recommended in most community settings.
Albin said, as far as health care guidelines and protocols are concerned, the public should not expect to see any changes at Highlands Medical Center.
“We will continue to follow the CDC’s more stringent health care provider guidelines regarding COVID,” said Albin. “Our staff, patients and visitors will still be required to wear a mask when inside any of our facilities in order to help prevent the spread.”
Schools are no longer recommended to use cohorts, quarantines and screening testing in most situations. Masking, however, continues to be recommended for everyone in schools in areas of high COVID-19 community level. Students and staff exposed to COVID-19 no longer need to quarantine unless they are in high-risk congregate settings and should wear a mask for 10 days and get tested at least five days after exposure.
“Kids do not need to be taken out of school if they aren’t sick,” said Dr. Andrew Hodges, of HealthPointe Primary Care in Scottsboro.
Hodges said common sense has finally prevailed after the CDC’s new guidelines were announced.
“I understand in the beginning we were waiting to see what this virus would do, but it became clear common sense medicine would give us the proper guidance,” said Hodges. “And that same common sense produced the best (and most realistic) results.”
Hodges said masking continues to be a hot topic for no reason, adding if a person is not wearing a tight-fitting N95 mask, masks are of no protection.
Hodges said vaccines also remain a hot topic, saying it seems to be “boostermania” right now, but on very shaky grounds. Hodges said there continues to be no evidence to support a sweeping declaration that “everyone needs a booster.”
“That said, we can now readily see how vaccinated people can still carry and catch this illness, which is in conflict with what many political leaders and public health officials erroneously stated in the beginning, vaccinated people won’t get this disease,” Hodges said. “The vaccine was only ever expected to prevent severe disease and death in high-risk people.”
CDC guidelines, restricted or loosened, Hodges said it still comes down to common sense: stay home if you are sick, wear a mask in public if you are symptomatic, keep your kid in school unless he/she is sick and get a vaccine if you need one (have this discussion with your doctor).
“Above all, get back to some basic level of civility,” added Hodges. “Please stop demonizing people who do/don’t mask, people who are/aren’t vaccinated and people who are sick. I have literally seen cases where people are ostracized like they’ve committed some moral indecency because they actually caught COVID. We need to get back to realizing it’s nobody’s fault that you are sick.”
1. SHOOTINGS 5-11
Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips has been in law enforcement more than 40 years.
In 2022, less than six months into the year, Phillips said he’s never seen as many shootings in a single year as the first five months of this year.
Since the beginning of 2022, nine people, in separate incidents, have been killed, including last week when a four-year-old boy accidently shot himself after finding a loaded gun. It also includes an officer-involved shooting and a suicide.
“This is the most I can ever recall,” said Phillips. “I’m not sure why. I do believe mental health issues have played a part in some of the shootings.”
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen agreed, saying the county averages maybe two homicides a year, if that many.
The shootings have come in eight different incidents, including three in the city of Scottsboro.
Scottsboro police dealt with one shooting that claimed the life of Joshua Paul Osmer in February. No charges have been filed.
They also dealt with a double shooting that claimed two lives and also an officer who shot his estranged wife before killing himself.
A shooting involving a Hollywood police officer claimed the life of Samuel YeattsWilson in early March.
Of the incidents, in two of them, two men have been charged with murder.
In April, Bradley Austin Grey, 27 of Section, was charged with murder after allegedly shooting his wife, Olivia Grey, 21 of Section, who died in a local hospital from a gunshot wound.
Bradley Grey remains in Jackson County Jail, where he has been since April 15, on a $325,000 bond.
In late April, Matthew Edward Garren, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting his brother and father. Garren remains in county jail, where he has been since April 30, on a $301,297 bond.
While no single cause explains the rise in gun violence, a New York Times story pointed to criminologists and researchers saying a confluence of traumatic events, from the economic and social disruptions of the pandemic to the unrest of 2020, as well as the accompanying surge in gun ownership.
Dr. Garen J. Wintemute, who researches gun violence at the University of California, told the Times that he worries that Americans increasingly see those they disagree with as the enemy.
“We have lowered the bar, the threshold of insult or affront or whatever, that’s necessary for violence to seem legitimate,” Wintemute said.
