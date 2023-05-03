It appears another dynasty is brewing in the Jackson County Softball Tournament.
After Pisgah won the first 14 county championships, North Jackson defeated the Eagles in the finals for the second straight season by an 11-4 score to repeat as county champion on Saturday night at Stevenson Park.
“They say history repeats itself — I guess it does,” said North Jackson head coach Caleb Wynne. “Last year we made history, this year we repeated history.”
North Jackson (27-11) dominated its way to its second county crown, outscoring opponents NSM, Skyline and Pisgah 37-8. The Chiefs defeated Class 2A No. 8-ranked NSM 14-1 in the winners bracket semifinals Friday night before using a nine-run fourth inning to break a 3-all tie in a 12-3 win winners bracket final win over 1A No. 1 Skyline Saturday afternoon.
In the finals, Madeline Flammia homered to right center field on the game’s first pitch to gave Pisgah a 1-0 lead. But North Jackson countered with eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. After Sarah Kate Garner, Avery Wynne and Peyton Hill all walked to start the Chiefs’ half of the first inning, Destry Lambert singled to put North Jackson in front 2-0, and the Chiefs followed that with RBI singles from Abby Guess and Jaila Cobb and a two-run singles from Tionna Eldridge and Wynne.
North Jackson’s lead grew to 10-1 in the second on Guess’ RBI triple and Eldridge’s RBI double. Pisgah scored three runs in the top of the third, getting an RBI double from Flammia, an RBI groundout from Claudia Barron and an RBI walk from Briley Caperton. North Jackson capped the scoring in the bottom of the third on Hill’s RBI double.
Eldridge and Guess had two hits and three RBIs and two RBIs respectively for the Chiefs while Garner, Wynne, Hill, Lambert, Cobb and Trinity Seale had one hit each.
Flammia finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Pisgah while Rylann Lawson singled and scored a run. Lambert got the win in the pitching circle, tossing four innings and recording five strikeouts.
The Chiefs have won 17 of their last 18 games heading into postseason play.
The game was the final home game for North Jackson’s nine seniors, who all walked off the field together to a loud ovation from North Jackson fans.
“I’ve coached these kids since they were little and I just wanted them to walk off one last time here,” Caleb Wynne said. “People get hung up on the championships, but its really about the memories and I think that’s a memory our girls and this community is going to remember.”
Meanwhile, reaching the finals was a momentum boost heading into the postseason for Pisgah, which recovered from an 8-0 loss to Skyline in Friday’s winners bracket semifinals to win three games on Saturday — the Eagles defeated Section 14-0, NSM 5-4 and Skyline 7-2 — as the Eagles appeared in the finals for all 16 Jackson County Fastpitch Softball Tournaments.
“Great day — the team competed really well against really good teams,” said Pisgah head coach Lowell Barron II. “We’re blessed to have really good teams in Northeast Alabama, in Jackson County, that prepare us for the postseason. We did a lot of good of things. I saw a lot of improvement. I think we’ve turned a corner. This team, I’ve told them they don’t have to be any of those (past Pisgah) teams. This is team 24, and that’s who they need to be. I think they’re finding their identity at the right time.”
Here are the complete results from the 2023 Jackson County Softball Tournament:
Elimination Bracket Final
Pisgah 7, Skyline 2 — The Eagles rallied from a 2-0 deficit to advance to the championship round.
Skyline (27-11-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Sage Lewis’ RBI single and Blakely Stucky’s RBI double, but Pisgah cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second when Campbell Barron scored on Briley Caperton’s RBI sacrifice. The Eagles then struck for four runs in the top of the third, tying the game on Madeline Flammia’s RBI single and taking the lead on Claudia Barron’s RBI triple. After Claudia Barron scored on a wild pitch, Julianne Davis scored on Brinley Chisenall’s RBI sacrifice fly to give the Eagles a 5-2 advantage. Pisgah added two more runs in the fourth when Rylann Lawson (walk) and Flammia (hit by a pitch) scored on Claudia Barron’s two-run single.
Claudia Barron finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Campbell Barron had two hits and one walk for the Eagles, who got one hit, one walk, one RBI and two runs from Flammia and one RBI each from Caperton and Chisenall.
Piper Anderson pitched three innings and picked up the win for the Eagles while Eden Henagar pitched two scoreless innings to earn a two-inning save.
Lewis tallied two hits and one RBI for Skyline while Brinlee Potts, Olivia Treece, Jayla Ross, Blakely Stucky and Ella Dean had one hit each.
Winners Bracket Final
North Jackson 12, Skyline 3 — The Chiefs scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a 3-all tie and advance to the championship round.
North Jackson took a 3-0 lead in a first inning that included a two-run home run by Destry Lambert, but Skyline tied the game in the top of the fourth on Audra Bellomy’s RBI single and runs from Blakely Stucky and Bellomy following North Jackson errors.
North Jackson loaded the bases thanks a Skyline error and two walks in the top of the fourth before regaining the lead on Jaila Cobb’s RBI walk. Jayda Hutchins, Sarah Kate Garner and Avery Wynne were hit by pitches in consecutive at-bats to drive in three more runs for the Chiefs, who then scored two runs on a Skyline error, scored on run on a steal of home and another run on an RBI sacrifice fly by Lambert before Trinity Seale capped the inning with a solo home run, which was just one of the Chiefs’ two hits.
Darcy McClendon pitched five innings and got the win in the circle for the Chiefs. She finished with four strikeouts.
Bellomy, Stucky and Brinlee Potts had two hits each for Skyline, which got one each Ella Dean and Olivia Treece and four strikeouts from Treece in the circle.
Elimination Bracket Semifinals
Pisgah 5, NSM 4 — Pisgah rallied from a four-run deficit to edge Class 2A No. 8-ranked North Sand Mountain and advance to the elimination bracket final.
NSM (16-8-1) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run double by Cloey Davenport, who scored one batter later when Gracie Holland reached on an error. Davenport reached on a fielder’s choice and scored another run in the third to give NSM a 4-0 advantage. Pisgah cut the NSM lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the third on RBI singles from Madeline Flammia and Julianne Davis and then 4-3 in the fourth when BreeLynn Chisenall scored when MaKayla Petrey reached on an error. Trailing 4-3 in the fifth, Pisgah’s Claudia Barron was hit by a pitch and went to third on Davis’ double. Barron then broke for home plate on a squeeze bunt, but retreated after a miscommunication to the batter. The throw from the NSM catcher back to third base however hit Barron in the helmet and the ball skipped into left field, allowing Barron and Davis to score the tying and winning runs.
Davis finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Flammia had one hit and one RBI for the Eagles, who got one hit and two runs from Barron, one hit and one RBI from Chisenall, one hit from Briley Caperton and a walk and a run from Rylann Lawson.
Anderson pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. The freshman recorded five strikeouts.
Davenport, Kylie McMurray, Caybree Dobbins and Cheyenne Boatner had one hit each for NSM.
Elimination Bracket
Quarterfinals
NSM 10, Woodville 0 — Caybree Dobbins and Cloey Davenport combined for 12 strikeouts over three innings pitched each as the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Bison eliminated Woodville from the tournament Saturday morning.
Dobbins also drove in five runs at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three doubles, a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored. Cheyenne Boatner had a triple and three RBIs for the Bison while Kylie McMurry had two hits, one walk, and RBI and three runs. Kolbie Bobo, Gracie Holland and Leea Manley pitched in two hits each.
Lannah Grace Beard had all three hits for Woodville (2-11).
Pisgah 14, Section 0 — The Eagles scored in every inning on the way to the win and eliminating Section from the tournament Saturday morning.
Claudia Barron finished with one hit and three RBIs while BreLynn Chisenall had one hit and two RBIs for the Eagles, who also got two hist and one RBI from Rylann Lawson, one hit and one RBI from both Julianne Davis and MaKayla Petrey, two RBIs from Brinley Chisenall and one RBI from Campbell Barron.
Pisgah pitchers Piper Anderson (two strikeouts in two innings), Eden Henagar (three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings) and Madeline Flammia (one strikeout in one/third of an inning) held the Lions to just one hit and three walks.
Taylor Bell singled for Section while Presley Wright, Zella Johnson and Angelina Bloomerstock all drew a walk.
Winners Bracket Semifinals
North Jackson 14, NSM 1 — The Chiefs scored three runs each in the first and third innings and four each in the fourth and fifth Friday night to advance to the winners bracket final.
Peyton Hill went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored while Abby Guess finished 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs for North Jackson, which got two hits and one RBI from Haven Steeley, a triple and an RBI from Sarah Garner, a single and an RBI from Avery Wynne, an RBI from Trinity Seale and one hit each from Jaila Cobb and Jayda Hutchins.
Destry Lambert pitched three innings and struck out four to claim the win while Darcy McClendon stuck out two in two innings pitched in relied.
Cloey Davenport homered for Class 2A No. 8-ranked NSM, which also got two hits each from Kolbie Bobo and one each from Gracie Holland Kinsey Barton.
Skyline 8, Pisgah 0 – Jayla Ross and Sarah Lewis combined to drive in five runs and Olivia Treece pitched a two-hit shutout while recording 11 strikeouts over five innings pitched Friday night as the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings advanced to the winners bracket final.
Skyline took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Ross’ RBI single and Lewis’ two-run single before upping its lead to 5-0 in the third on Ross’ two-run home run. Skyline’s capped the scoring in the fourth when Brook Cloud and Audra Bellomy both scored runs on two separate Pisgah errors and Ross smacked an RBI double. Ross finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs while Lewis had one hit and two RBIs for Skyline, which got one hit each from Blakely Stucky and Ella Dean and two walks from Treece.
Campbell Barron doubled and MaKayla Petry singled for Pisgah.
Winners Bracket Quarterfinals
NSM 3, Section 1 — Caybree Dobbins recorded 10 strikeouts while pitching a one-hitter as the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Bison advanced to the semifinal round.
At the plate, NSM got three hits and two runs from Gracie Holland while Kinsey Barton and Kylie McMurry had two hits each and Dobbins and Leea Manley had one each.
Millie Gentry singled and stole two bases for Section, which got a solid performance from pitcher Presley Wright, who allowed just three runs (two earned) and did not issue a walk.
Skyline 15, Woodville 0 — Olivia Treece drove in six runs, Sage Lewis drove in 3 and the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings collected 15 hits in all in a win over rival Woodville Friday afternoon.
Treece finished 4-for-4 with six RBIs and two runs scored while Lewis was 2-for-3 with thee RBIs for the Vikings, who also got two hits and one RBI each from Audra Bellomy and Brinlee Potts, two hits from Jayla Ross, one hit and one RBI from Blakely Stucky, one hit each from Brook Cloud and Ella Dean and one RBI from Kenzie Manning. Brinna Wilson got the win in the circle, pitching three innings and allowing two hits while recording five strikeouts. Nevaeh Buchanan had one strikeout in one pitching in relief.
Jerzey Jones, Karlee Hutchens and Tia Bryant all singled for Woodville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.