Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect accused in an alleged armed robbery case at Fuel City gas/convenience store on Highway 72 and County Road 50 in Hollywood.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the alleged robbery was reported between 9:30-10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
“Officers and deputies with the Hollywood Police Department, Scottsboro Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and learned a male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the store employee,” said Harnen.
Harnen said the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and got in the front passenger seat in a black Nissan Altima believed to be between a 2014 and 2017 year model.
“The vehicle initially traveled eastbound on Highway 72,” said Harnen.
The suspect was wearing a bright blue hoodie with the words, “UNDER ARMOR” on the front in yellow letters, sunglasses, a camouflaged mask and gloves.
“The driver of the vehicle is believed to be a female wearing a bright colored hoodie,” said Harnen.
If anyone has information regarding this investigation they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-574-2610.
