The Scottsboro softball team tuned up for postseason play by taking a posting a pair of wins over DeKalb County teams.
The Class 5A No. 3-ranked Wildcats defeated visiting rival Fort Payne 3-1 on Friday before defeating Fyffe 11-5 on Saturday.
The wins helped Scottsboro (31-10-1) reach the 30-win mark in a season for the first time since 2023.
Against Fort Payne, the Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on Alyssa Smart’s solo home run. Shila Wadkins’ RBI single in the fourth up Scottsboro’s lead to 2-0, and Brooklyn McGee’s RBI single in the fifth made it 3-0 Wildcats. Fort Payne scored its lone run in the seventh.
McGee and Wadkins both finished 2-for-3 with an rBI for Scottsboro while Smart and Kambrie Doss had one hit each.
Anna Stuart Dawson pitched a complete game for Scottsboro, recording 12 strikeouts and surpassing the 400-strikeout mark for her career.
Against Fyffe, RBI singles from Lana Emanuel, Austin McNeese and Dawson put Scottsboro in front 3-0 after one inning, and Wadkins’ RBI groundout in the fourth pushed the lead to 4-0. After Fyffe got a run in the top of the fifth, McNeese scored on an error in the fifth before adding five runs in the sixth on RBI groundout from Amaya Whitson and Jayda Matayo, Grace White’s run on a passed ball and Dawson’s two-run double to take an 11-2 lead.
Dawson finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Emmanuel was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and McNeese was 2-for-3 with one RBI and thee runs scored for the Wildcats, who also got one hit and one RBI from Wadkins and one hit and two runs from Morgan Perkins.
Alyssa Smart pitched two perfect innings and recorded five strikeouts for the Wildcats before Anna Claire Crocker pitched the final five innings in relief, picking up the win while totaling five strikeouts.
