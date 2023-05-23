Remembering Dr. Bill Coleman

Dr. Bill Coleman passed away on May 11, at the age of 83. Throughout his life, Dr. Coleman fought to give rural areas good medical care as well as assisting many up and coming doctors from small towns with getting the money needed to get through medical school.
“I think the big thing is he gave so many kids in Alabama that live in rural areas an opportunity to go to medical school because prior to that if you didn’t live in a big city, you couldn’t make high enough on the medical college admission test to get in. He started the Rural Scholar program in Alabama and from that numerous doctors in the State of Alabama got the opportunity to go to medical school,” Dr. Charles (Brad) Bradford III said. “That’s, to me, is his greatest contribution.”
Dr. Coleman originally planned on being a teacher. Coleman was the first in his family to go to college, receiving a PhD in anatomy from the University of Alabama in Birmingham, in the hopes of becoming a teacher, while teaching in the anatomy labs of the medical school before he saw an opportunity to go through medical school.
“He was a teacher first,” Dr. Hardin Coleman said. “His idea was to get his MD degree so he would be a better teacher of medical students. Then when he finished that, he thought ‘well if I go into residency I’ll know even more about what they need to know and be a better teacher. Then he said if he practiced for a few years, I’ll have even more information to be a better teacher and then he never quit practicing, but he also never quit teaching.”
Though Dr. Bill Coleman would stop teaching full time to practice, he never really stopped teaching, gladly assisting many residents throughout his years and passing his knowledge onto residents, fellow doctors, staff and patients.
“Favorite memory of Dr. Bill Coleman—who I feel was the best teacher of medicine that I had during my four years at UAB School of Medicine. During my third year of medical school, one day in clinic, Dr. Bill asked me to inject a patient’s knee. After telling him I had never seen or done the procedure before, he stated that from now on I should ‘see one, do one, teach one.’ I have tried to listen to these instructions daily during my clinic patients while teaching students, residents and fellow colleagues,” Dr. Charles (Chad) Bradford IV said in a statement.
Dr. Brad Bradford got to know Coleman through his residency, which they were both taking at the same time. On his first impression, Brad talked about how his competence, care for the patients and his excellent teaching stuck out.
When the two both made their way back to Scottsboro as doctors, they worked together a lot, as some of the only specialists in the area at the time, working to take care of patients.
“We spent a lot of long nights together taking care of patients because there were no specialists to take care of them, so I got to know him very well because we spent a lot of time together,” Dr. Brad Bradford said.
Taking care of one of Dr. Bill Coleman’s patients was a difficult task, as it was hard to maintain the level of care that he would provide to his patients.
“We nicknamed him ‘Mama Coleman’ because he was just such a kind and caring doctor that taking a call for him was a difficult process because his patients had such high expectations you could hardly take his place,” Dr. Brad Bradford said.
Throughout his years, he’s taught hundreds of students, from residencies to his previous teaching position at UAB, though when his son was also coming through his residency, no corners were cut.
“Even when I was in residency, there were some procedures that were difficult for family physicians to learn, some endoscopy and even surgical procedures and I trained with him just to acquire those skills before I even came to practice. When I came to practice, he said ‘this will be a good partnership, you bring a few new things and I know how to do everything else,’ and that kind of was true,” Dr. Hardin Coleman said.
While Dr. Bill Coleman was a very prominent figure in the community he served, he was just as important to the larger medical community at large. Coleman served as the President for the American Academy of Family Physicians in 1994. Throughout his tenure, he visited all 50 states, promoting family practice as a specialty and supporting the family physicians he met along the way.
“He always had an interest in the I guess political side of medicine because there were so many changes going on and he had a couple of issues he championed, one was just family practice as a specialty and a necessity as an access to care,” Dr. Hardin Coleman said.
Outside of his work in the medical field, Coleman also served in the Lion’s Club, being heavily involved in their Vision Initiative.
“They collected eyeglasses through donations and then refurbished them to give them to people who couldn’t afford them. He took that further and got eye doctors involved to do eye screenings to the community and the schools. Then, he thought of where he could get more glasses and connected to Unclaimed Baggage and would collect boxes of glasses and then just locally or regionally, they’re shipped all over the world. He just made it bigger and bigger,” Dr. Hardin Coleman said.
Outside of work, Dr. Bill Coleman enjoyed tending to his garden and yard as well as spending time with his family.
While he was bedridden, he would receive three major awards, the 2023 Garber Galbraith Medical-Politician Award, the Reclaimed for Good Lifetime of Service Award, in recognition for his over one million pairs of glasses redeemed through the Vision Initiative and being inducted into the Lion’s Club Hall of Fame.
However, one of his last acts may be his best. During one night, Dr. Bill Coleman was having a rough night in the hospital, unable to sleep and suffering anxiety, crying out for help while he couldn’t find the button to call for it. Nurses rushed to his side and stayed with him, singing to him, praying to him and helping him go back to sleep. Dr. Bill Coleman had told his family that an angel had come to his bedside in the form of that nursing staff.
“A lot of the nurses, he realized were working towards advancing their degrees, maybe a Licensed Practical Nurse looking to become and Registered Nurse and were having financial trouble doing that, and his idea was to give back to them and apply for a scholarship to where those that are already employed in the nursing program could get some funding to advance their own degrees,” Dr. Hardin Coleman said.
He had three retirement charities set up and consolidated it all into one to assist some of those nurses through the Dr. William H Coleman Nursing Career Advancement Scholarship.
“He was all or nothing and he was rarely nothing,” Dr. Hardin Coleman said.
