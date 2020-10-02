Homecoming week in Scottsboro begins next week with activities starting Thursday, Oct. 8.
On Thursday, presentation of the queen and her court will be at 11:20 a.m. at Hambrick Hall. Also Thursday, drive by football ticket sales will be from 12-1 p.m. behind Hambrick Hall gym. Tickets are $7.
Thursday will conclude with the annual bonfire at 7 p.m. at Trammell Stadium.
On Friday, Oct. 9, the homecoming parade will be at 2:45 p.m., with lineup starting at 1:45 p.m. at Collins Intermediate School.
During the parade, it is requested that all observers, along the parade route, keep small children off the roadways and a safe distance from all floats and parade entries.
Parade entries are for only Scottsboro City Schools clubs and organizations (K-12). The cost is $10. All proceeds go toward SGA senior scholarship fund.
Scottsboro will play Oneonta Friday at Trammell Stadium, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Scottsboro City Schools will have an eLearning day on Friday, Oct. 9. Students will not report to school.
Scottsboro High School class reunions may contact SGA sponsor Frances Coleman for parade information and reunion reserved seating at the football game at fcoleman@scottsboroschools.net or call 256-218-2054.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.