There will be series of closures of Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge, on Alabama Highway 117 near Stevenson this weekend.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the bridge closures will occur between 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
“The contractor will be replacing steel portal braces,” said Seth Burkett, public information officer for ALDOT. “The work will require at least four closures, each lasting up to an hour.”
Burkett said there will be breaks between closures to clear traffic and reposition equipment.
“If work is not completed Friday night, subsequent closures will occur from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25,” said Burkett.
Due to the length of the closures, motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
The $6.3 million project with contractor Cekra, Inc., includes replacement of some structural steel, concrete repairs and painting to extend the lifespan of the truss bridge constructed in 1958.
