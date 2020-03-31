The Alabama Department of Transportation will make drainage improvements on Alabama Highway 35, between Alabama Highway 40 in Scottsboro and Alabama Highway 71 in Section, beginning Wednesday, April 1.
Work will occur on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. through Friday, April 17.
The northbound lane in this three-lane segment of the highway will be closed during work hours. Northbound traffic will be diverted to the inside southbound lane and shuttled from the top of Sand Mountain to the bottom.
Northbound motorists are advised to expect some delays. Southbound traffic will remain free-flowing on the outside southbound lane.
