Catalytic converters are coming up missing from vehicles throughout the city of Scottsboro and Jackson County.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said anywhere a vehicle sits can be targeted.
“Several are being stolen at boat ramps, churches, just anywhere a vehicle is sitting,” said Harnen. “They are even being stolen in driveways.”
Capt. Erik Dohring, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said catalytic converters are being stolen for scrap.
“We don’t have any scrap places in town,” said Dohring. “So, they are taking them and then selling them somewhere else.”
Dohring said the converters can be sold for up to $200.
“It depends on where you take them,” he added.
Harnen said it only takes minutes to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle. Thieves typically use a saw or wrench to remove it, depending on whether the catalytic converter is bolted or welded in.
Harnen said thieves are targeting catalytic converters because they contain precious metals, like platinum, palladum or rhodium that are valuable to metal dealers.
Dohring said the thefts appear to be random.
“We don’t think there is any real plan to it,” he said.
Anyone with information regarding these thefts are urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610 or Scottsboro Police Department at 256-574-4468.
