As of Friday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 32 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jackson County. That number is derived from 225 total tests. There have been two reported deaths from the illness.
ADPH reported a total of 4,456 cases in Alabama, out of 37,848 tests. Ninety-six people have died as a result of the illness.
Despite the 225 total tests, according to the ADPH in Jackson County, Highlands Medical Center has serviced 310 patients since March 23. The hospital established a drive-through screening site after the first confirmed positive case.
Local doctors said the site has been beneficial providing a location for patients showing symptoms of the virus to be tested in a way that contained them from potentially spreading the virus to other patients and health care workers.
“We appreciate Highlands setting up the drive-through screening site for the community,” said Dr. Andrew Hodges. “It has been a tremendous help to us and our patients.”
Learning from the early experiences of other opening drive-through screening sites, the hospital determined the best way to provide the safest environment was to see patients by appointment only.
Physicians throughout the county have been screening their patients, writing orders for those who are recommended for testing and making an appointment for them to be seen at a specific time in the drive-through.
“Patients requiring medical attention have and should continue to come through our emergency room, said Highlands Medical Center Interim CEO John Anderson. “But for those patients whose physicians determine they need to be tested but do not need medical attention, the drive-through has enabled them to be tested and immediately return home to self-isolate while awaiting results.”
Patients being tested at the site should not expect immediate results. The hospital must sell all collected specimens to a designated lab for testing. Due to the testing volumes early in the outbreak, test results were taking several days to come back, so Highlands used multiple testing labs to help determine the one that would yield the quickest results.
Now, as more labs have developed testing capabilities, most Highlands tests are sent to one lab, with results arriving much faster. As testing capabilities expand, Highlands will continue to explore new options as they become available.
Patients who are tested must follow the guidelines below until receiving their results:
• Self quarantine for 14 days. Do not go to any public places.
• Check your health two times a day for 14 days and maintain a log of the results – take temperature and identify symptoms (feeling feverish, coughing, trouble breathing).
• Avoid close contact with people that are sick.
• Stay home and maintain six feet distance from other people in the home.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.
