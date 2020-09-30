An annual tradition will continue Saturday morning to benefit the children of Jackson County Christmas Charities. Motorcycles will hit the road as the 6th annual Toy Run will begin with registration at 9 a.m. at Captain D’s.
Motorcycle riders will leave at 10 a.m. and return at noon, with the starting and returning point at Captain D’s, located at 2308 South Broad Street in Scottsboro.
Entry fee per rider and passenger is a toy (or group of toys) valued at $10 or more. Cash donations of $10 or more will be accepted in lieu of toys.
The Toy Run began in 2015 when Believers on Bikes contacted Christmas Charities. The club handles the registration forms, the route and the actual ride.
“It is an awesome event,” said Shelia Shepard, a member of the Christmas Charities Board of Directors. “We appreciate Believers on Bikes and all of the riders so much for helping this great cause.”
Robbie Copenhaver, chairman of the board of directors, said the fundraiser has been very successful each year.
“It’s just a great thing,” said Copenhaver. “They bring a lot of toys, which is good. We have a lot of fun.”
Copenhaver said all involved say a prayer before the ride begins. After the ride, Captain D’s gives all riders a free meal with registration verification.
In most years, there are usually over 30 bikers that take part in the Toy Run, raising around $600, plus large boxes of toys each year.
