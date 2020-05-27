Bobby Ledbetter and Twin City Used Car Sales donated over 300 meals to Highlands Medical Center workers on Friday.
The local business owner donated 320 meals from Zaxby’s to local healthcare workers.
Highlands Director of Marketing Wendi Raeuchle said the donation was a blessing for Highlands employees.
“The support from our community during this pandemic has been overwhelming and our team feels truly blessed. It helps so much to keep them lifted up and ready for whatever comes their way. And without our community supporting us every day with their trust to provide the care they need, we would not be here,” said Raeuchle.
Raeuchle said it has been a rough couple of months, and keeping morale up is hard. She said the donation goes a long way to keep the morale up at the hospital.
Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Roden it is amazing how we have had local companies step up to do things like make donations and help people in need.
“This pandemic is terrible, but it has brought out the true heroes,” said Roden. “We’ve had some really great people to step up. We’ve had some industry step up and make PPE, and this just shows you what kind of community we live in.”
