Incumbent Julie Gentry, Dr. Gary Speers and Patrick Woosley have qualified to run on the school board in the Scottsboro Municipal Election.
City Clerk Whitney Phillips said Gentry will seek a second term in Place 5 of the Scottsboro City School Board, while Woosley has qualified for Place 4.
Phillips said Dale Langella has qualified for Place 2 of the city council, joining incumbent Patrick Stewart, who is seeking a third term and Nita Tolliver.
The municipal election will also include a mayor’s race and one another city council race.
For mayor, Robin Shelton will seek a second term and be challenged by Jim McCamy.
For Place 1 on the city council, incumbent Greg Mashburn and former police chief Ralph Dawe have both qualified.
Qualifying was set to end at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
