Jackson County Commissioner Danny Rich, who serves District 1, is seeking a second term in office after announcing he qualified in the Republican Primary, scheduled for May 24.
Rich said he was honored four years ago in being selected to represent District 1 by the people of Jackson County.
“We have seen some difficult issues and some very trying times in the last four years,” said Rich. “But the people of Jackson County have, as a whole, been very supportive.”
Rich said he has received advice, counsel, constructive criticism and, most importantly, prayers to help him in his efforts to be a part in getting the county in a better place.
“Thanks to the people, the good has outweighed the bad,” said Rich. “I am very thankful to call Jackson County home.”
Rich said he would be overwhelmed with honor to serve another four years.
“I am asking for your vote and support to help me continue to serve this community I love,” he added.
