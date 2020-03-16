Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes announced that Monday would be that last day for Jackson County students “until the COVID-19 pandemic threat lessens.”
Dukes said that all athletic activities would be suspended after Monday. Faculty and staff will report on Tuesday, March 17 from 8-11 a.m. to make sure everything that is needed is taken care of. Parents with any medication for their children may pick up those medications on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Jackson County Schools had 1,005 students present on Monday. Dukes said that allowed the school system to survey what it could to help families. Teachers have been instructed to contact their students at least once weekly to check on their well-being and answer any questions they might have about enrichment activities.
The Jackson County Central Office will be closed Wednesday, March 18 until further notice. In the event people need to contact personnel, Dukes asks to do that by email. The school system will be updating its website with information. It can be accessed at jacksonk12.org/updates.
“Again, I urge you to do what is best for you and your family during this time. My prayers are with each of us during this stressful time of uncertainty,” said Dukes.
