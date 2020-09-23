The Section High School swimming program made it’s a debut Thursday with some strong results.
Senior Maggie Ella Robbins won both of their races while Brayden Bell recorded points in one of his two races during the Jackson/Marshall County Invitational at the Scottsboro Rec*Com.
Robbins and Bell have both swam for the Scottsboro Swim Association through the years and are swimming the AHSAA level for Section’s first-year program this season.
Maggie Ella and Brayden were excited to be the first athletes to represent our school in the sport of swimming,” said Section coach Kindra Robbins. “Maggie Ella and Brayden both thought it was a lot of fun. Our swimmers hope to inspire younger students who may want to participate in the sport of swimming,” said Section coach Kindra Robbins. “Having a swim team has sparked interest and support from our students and community.”
Maggie Ella Robbins won the girls 200-yard Individual Medley with a time of 2:13.66, some 37 seconds faster than the second-place swimmer. She also won 100-yard Freestyle with a time of 54.01 seconds, 10 seconds in front of the runner-up.
Bell finished seventh in the boys 100-yard Breaststroke (1:30.46) and eighth in the 50-yard Freestyle (30.48). Bell said new career bests times in both races.
“Both swimmers are working toward qualifying for the Sectional meet in November,” Kindra Robbins said. “We look forward to competing and improving our times throughout the season.”
Section’s next meet is Thursday at the Guntersville Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.