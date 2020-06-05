When Kenny Hill took the varsity boys basketball head-coaching position at Scottsboro back in the summer of 2013, the 1996 SHS alum’s goal was to return the program to its traditional winning ways.
The Wildcats had posted just one winning season in the prior 14 seasons before Hill’s arrival. After his arrival, the Wildcats posted five winning seasons during Hill’s seven-year tenure.
Scottsboro also won its first area tournament championship in nearly two decades during Hill’s second season on the sideline before advancing to the Northeast Regional for the first time in program history.
That was a feat Scottsboro accomplished twice more during Hill’s tenure, which officially is ending after he was hired as the varsity girls head coach at Guntersville High School on Friday.
Scottsboro won 116 games during Hill’s tenure, and he leaves as the program’s fourth-winningest coach.
Above the all the wins, the two area titles and three regional appearances, the Scottsboro varsity boys basketball program got back to its competitive ways during Hill’s tenure. A standout for the Wildcats in the mid-1990s, Hill’s love for the program showed in the passion and energy he put into coaching it.
When coaches leave programs, they want to leave them better than they found them. Hill certainly did that by getting a tradition-rich program back on track.
