Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) officials are excited to announce the return of Music on the Mountain after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event. Music on the Mountain will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum on campus. This year’s musical event will feature award-winning American bluegrass band Dailey & Vincent.
Music on the Mountain has been providing entertainment for the local community for quite some time and has become a treasured community event.
“We are very thankful to be able to host Dailey and Vincent this year for Music on the Mountain,” said Chasley Brown, event planner at NACC. “It is something we really missed having on campus last year, and we are very excited to have everyone back on campus.”
“We had to cancel Music on the Mountain last year because of COVID-19, so we are very excited about having it this year,” added NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “Music has a great heritage in our area, and we love to celebrate that heritage here at Northeast. Come out with us for what promises to be a great evening!”
Dailey & Vincent, award-winning American bluegrass band, has released nine albums since 2007. They have won 13 awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association and 23 awards from The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America. They have received two Grammy Award nominations: one in 2011 for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and the other in 2013 for Best Bluegrass Album for their album “The Gospel Side of Dailey & Vincent.”
"Music has often been noted as a universal language, which rings true on Sand Mountain. It is our joy to bring the best in music to the NACC stage, and this year's Bluegrass-Gospel artist, Daily & Vincent, is the simply the best of the best,” said NACC English Instructor Jeff Hawes. “We are fortunate to have them in our area as they are world-renowned musicians."
Dailey & Vincent also won the 2011 Dove Award for Best Bluegrass Album with “Singing from the Heart.” Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent have bluegrass running through their veins. Dailey & Vincent is carrying bluegrass to new heights while preserving the integral tradition and classic feel.
Seats to this year’s event are limited due to COVID-19 protocols, so attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early. Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased online by visiting www.musiconthemountainnacc.com.
Complete event information may be obtained by contacting Chasley Brown, Event Planner at NACC, 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2248, or by email at bellomyc@nacc.edu.
