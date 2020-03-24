Seven Jackson County Sheriff’s Office staff members are self-quarantined after coming in contact with a murder suspect who told them he was exposed to COVID-19.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said James Hunter Scott turned himself in to Bridgeport police over the weekend and admitted to shooting someone in Jasper, Tennessee.
Scott was taken to the Stevenson Police Department and then the Jackson County Jail, where he said he had been in contact with someone for 10 days with COVID-19 in Tennessee.
Scott showed no symptoms of the coronavirus, but three corrections deputies, three patrol deputies and one investigator were quarantined for safety reasons, according to Harnen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.