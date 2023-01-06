A Bridgeport man, who was convicted in the 2002 death of his estranged wife, was denied parole earlier this week.
Ray Dean Pleasant pleaded guilty in November 2003 in the death of Kimberly Britton Pleasant, 41.
According to reports, at the time of her death, Kimberly Pleasant had been granted a protection order against Ray Pleasant.
The crime occurred on July 23, 2002. Ray Pleasant turned himself in at the Stevenson Police Department. Kimberly Pleasant was found in her home, beaten to death, according to reports.
Ray Pleasant originally entered a not guilty by reason of mental disease plea. However, he wound up pleading guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in state prison.
Authorities called Kimberly Pleasant’s death a gruesome murder. Circuit Clerk Bart Buchanan, who was an investigator at the time and worked the case, said it was one of the most gruesome he had ever seen.
