Josue Luna
North Sand Mountain Senior
A bilingual student who has maintained an A and B average throughout high school is this week’s outstanding youth. Josue Luna is a senior at North Sand Mountain High School.
Josue is a member of the Beta Club. As a sophomore he was the Spanish State Champion at the Alabama Beta Club Convention.
This outstanding teen is a member of P.R.I.D.E. (Personal Responsibility in Daily Excellence) and FFA (Future Farmers of America). He serves as class secretary.
As a bilingual student Josue sees the importance of learning to communicate with other people in different ways. That is one reason he joined the newly formed Sign Language Club.
Josue is also active in athletics. He plays basketball and is on the track team.
English is Josue’s favorite school subject.
“I would like to start writing myself,” he adds.
Jose is not sure exactly what he wants to do after high school. He has expressed an interest in becoming a chiropractor. He will be making a decision about college later this year.
“I think it is very important to have school pride,” said Josue.
He would tell incoming freshmen to never be embarrassed of being your true self. “Don’t let anyone tell you that you are not good enough because you are. Be loud at sporting events and other events and have fun. Enjoy every moment!”
Josue had this to say about his school. “I love how everyone knows each other. I like how school spirit is coming back. I like the faculty here and how they support us in everything.”
Josue is the son of Manolia Luna. He has a dog named Canela.
When this busy teen has free time, he enjoys being active. He also likes learning new hobbies. One of his talents is good communication skills.
