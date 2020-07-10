Qualifying for the Scottsboro Municipal Election this year got underway earlier this week. Qualifying began on Tuesday and will run through Tuesday, July 21.
This year’s municipal election will include mayor, two seats on the city council and two seats on the city school board.
Mayor Robin Shelton is seeking a second term. He, along with Jim McCamy have qualified.
“It has been my pleasure to serve and move our community forward,” said Shelton.
McCamy, who retired from TVA and also served as the county’s emergency management agency director, said he is looking forward to getting his message out.
For city council, place 1, incumbent Greg Mashburn and former police chief Ralph Dawe have both qualified.
“I will continue my commitment to transparency and my work ethic to the citizens of Scottsboro,” said Mashburn.
Dawe, who served 14 years as police chief and a total of 31 years in the police department said he wants to continue serving all of the citizens and employees of Scottsboro.
In city council, place 2, incumbent Patrick Stewart and Nita Tolliver have both qualified.
Stewart is seeking his third term in office, where he has served six of his eight years as council president. Tolliver has worked for the city school board for 17 years and currently serves on the Scottsboro Downtown Redevelopment Authority Board.
As of Friday, no one has qualified for place 4 or place 5 on the school board. Both Patrick Woosley (place 4) and Julie Gentry (incumbent in place 5) are expected to qualify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.