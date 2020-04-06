The city of Scottsboro announced Monday morning that City Park will be closed to vehicle traffic. In a press release, the city said it was still encouraging people to use the walking trails within the park but asking that everyone comply with social distancing policies and no more than 10 people in a group or space at a time.
Goose Pond Colony is deemed an essential business supporting outdoor activities within the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines and will be operating on regular schedule until further notice.
However, due to the closure of City Park, Goose Pond Colony will be increasing its security to ensure that the guidelines put in place the new state health order are being followed.
City employees will be working a staggered schedule to comply with the new health order and to also practice social distancing.
This means that fewer workers will be available to the public at any given time. Because of this, there are a few scheduling changes pertaining to the street department and sanitation department.
Sanitation Department: Residential pickup will stay on its normal schedule, however based on the new employee staggered schedule within the city, the pickup may be the same day, but it may not be same time.
Residential recycling will also continue to be picked upon the same day as garbage but may be delayed due to employee staggering.
The landfill will operate its normal hours; however it may be harder to get in and out based on the new employee schedule. If you have any questions for the sanitation department, the office number is 256-259-5548.
Street Department: Brush and debris will still be picked up, but it will be on a rotating schedule, meaning that for the month of April, there will be no set days for brush and debris pickup.
The street department’s goal is to pick up any brush and debris on the day it is normally scheduled, however this could change due to the new employee schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.