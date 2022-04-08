Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
• Dustin Robert Tate, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Justin Martin, 25 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ericke Bradley Locke, 35 of Section, was charged with two counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Corey Fowler, 26 of Huntsville, was arrested on two warrants of domestic violence third degree assault.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
• Dustin Anthony Dolberry, 40 of Pulaski, Tennessee, was charged with bail jumping.
• Zachary Michael Gothard, 35 of Bridgeport, was charged with escape third degree.
• Tristan Lee Guthrie, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with escape third degree.
• Michael Anthony Rogers, 30 of Fort Payne, was charged with bail jumping.
• Angel Brite Stewart, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with violation of release order.
• Timothy Robert Carter, 37 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Laura Marie Cook, 36 of Albertville, was charged with illegal possession of a credit card.
• Jameson Griffin, 38 of Pisgah, was charged with criminal mischief second degree.
• Brittany Michelle North, 32 of Fort Payne, was charged with illegal possession of a credit card.
• Austin Zane Smartt, 24 of Florida, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
• John Edward Reaves Jr., 50 of Estillfork, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Gregory Shawn Harris, 34 of Haleyville, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher Matthew Collins, 41 of Section, was charged with failure to pay.
• Lonnie Ray Atchley, 48 of Paint Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, APRIL 4
• David Tucker Maples, 24 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Justin Tyler Jackson, 30 of Rainsville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Crystal Lynn Woodward, 38 of Harvest, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
• Brandon Lee Ingle, 27 of Skyline, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
• Randall Aaron Frazier, 64 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bradley Garner, 33 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jesse Kyle Fortner, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear, mutualization/alteration of a tag and receiving stolen property fourth degree.
• Carolyn Renae Bynum, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Austin Zane Smartt, 24 of Florida, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tellisa Sandrea Doss, 25 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
• Tracie L. Mark, 56 of Attalla, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
• Ronald T. Kainer, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Dallas W. Goss, 22 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Byron Keith Terry, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
