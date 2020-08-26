A Flat Rock man was killed in a single vehicle wreck early Sunday morning.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Preston C. Daniels, 58 of Flat Rock, was killed when the 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident occurred on Alabama Highway 71, 15 miles east of Stevenson. State troopers are investigating the accident.
