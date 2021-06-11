The Jackson County Board of education approved numerous personnel agenda items at its meeting held Wednesday, June 9.
JCBOE accepted the retirement of Donna Roden, CNP secretary at the central office, and the retirement of Cynthia Hill, receptionist at the central office.
It approved accepting the resignation of Jim Smith, custodian at Dutton School, Hannah Vann, teacher and basketball coach at Woodville High School, and Macey Machen, special education teacher at Hollywood School.
The board approved several transfers, including the transfer of Devona Stiles from county-wide reading coach to elementary teacher at North Sand Mountain High School; Rhonda Higdon from teacher at Skyline High School to elementary teacher at North Sand Mountain High School; Marianne Rogers from teacher at Bryant school to 50 % teacher and 50% media specialist at Bryant; Jordan McCarver from 33% teacher and 67% instructional aide at Skyline High School to secondary math teacher at Section High School; Tabitha Arnold from 50% special education services teacher at Flat Rock and 50% special education teacher at North Sand Mountain High School to special education services teacher at Flat Rock; Amanda Adkins from county wide special services nurse to county wide special services nurse, one year only; Jamie Darwin from principal at Woodville High School to principal at Pisgah High School; John Prestidge from principal at Pisgah High School to principal at Woodville High School; Jason Davidson from principal at Earnest Pruett Center of Technology to career technical supervisor; Michael Counts from vocational agriculture teacher at Skyline to career technical coordinator; Mycale Wilborn from teacher at Rosalie to teacher at Pisgah High School; Dana Peacock from four-hour custodian at North Jackson High School to four-hour custodian at Bridgeport Elementary School; Melanie Davis from county wide instructional aide to child nutrition manager at Bridgeport Elementary School; Suzanne York from county wide instructional aide to elementary teacher at Pisgah High School; Trey Gibson from 50% teacher at Pisgah High School to teacher at Woodville High School; Darby Cisco from teacher at Macedonia school to county wide reading coach; Woody Beard from teacher at Pisgah High School to secondary math teacher at Woodville High School; Chante Starkey from special education services teacher at Rosalie school to special education services teacher at Pisgah High School.
The board approved the following employments; Kaitlyn Ikard as county wide speech language pathologist; Timothy Bible as teacher at Bridgeport Middle School; Dianna Davis as 7-hour CNP worker at Hollywood school; Jacey Hill as special education services teacher at Stevenson Middle School; Beth Casey as Pre-K teacher at Bryant school; Sheree Farmer as elementary teacher at Bryant; Megan Sharp as 50% elementary teacher at Dutton School; Bailey Lakin as elementary teacher at Section High School; Robbin Lynn as County wide special services aide/nurse; Lesley Summers as elementary teacher at Stevenson Elementary School; Kelsey Stevens as 50% special education teacher at Macedonia; Jennifer Garner as county wide school bus driver; Kristen Seale as elementary teacher at Bridgeport Elementary School; Charles Poole as 50% physical education teacher at Bridgeport elementary school; Nancy Gaddis, Michelle Willis, Kristy Dobbins and Sylvia Nerche as 21st CCLC summer program personnel; Kami Dave, Taylor Bradford, Amanda Giles, Destiney Freeman, Jordan Guffey, Hunter Hall and Cindy Whigham as summer school aides; Scott Clifton as science teacher at WHS; Felica Heard as special education teacher at Rosalie; Matt Sanders as football coach at WHS; Amy Hardin as special education services teacher at WHS; Vic Griggs as 50% secondary science teacher at Section High School; Rahley Hesse as math teacher at Stevenson Middle School and Kyle Crabtree as teacher at NJHS.
The following coaching assignments were approved; Susan Hall as assistant track coach at North Sand Mountain High School; Joey Rowell as varsity boys head basketball coach at Skyline High School; Joey Rowell as junior varsity boys basketball coach at Skyline High School; Joey Rowell as junior high boys basketball coach at Skyline High School; Kyle Nix for junior high softball supplement; Brittany Bozarth as non-faculty assistant cheer coach at NJHS; Melissa Brown as assistant volleyball coach at North Jackson High School; Hunter Steele as assistant football coach at North Jackson High School; Kyle Crabtree as assistant football coach at North Jackson High School; Woody Beard as head girls basketball coach at Woodville High School and Brett Haynes as assistant baseball coach at Section High School.
