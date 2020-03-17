Schools across Jackson County are working hard to help feed students. All Jackson County and Scottsboro City Schools closed this week to protect students, teachers and staff from the spread of COVID-19.
Scottsboro City School leaders and more than a dozen local groups got together Monday morning to make a plan to feed hungry students during the school closures. They plan to collect non-perishable food items at various locations, then bus drivers will take a few buses out to deliver around three times a week.
The Nourish One Child Program is currently the only organization handing out food to students, and they service 231 students. Superintendent Dr. Jay Reyes said those students would be the priority.
Their plan is set to begin on March 30. They will also set up locations for people to pick up food. Those locations include, Fire Station 1, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Unclaimed Baggage Center and the Fellowship across from Piggly Wiggly.
About 38% of students came to school on Monday in the city, and Reyes said they loaded those students down with food.
County schools are also doing their part to help students in need. Pisgah High School’s teachers stayed behind after school let out on Monday to pack weeks’ worth of food for students, and they delivered the food to the students.
North Jackson High School and its feeder school are having a student lunch program through local businesses near the school. This program will be free to all Pre-K through 12th grade students in need Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Horizons in Stevenson and Bridgeport will offer 1 hunk cheese pizza, a bag of chips and a fountain drink.
The Copper Top in Stevenson will offer a choice of a hamburger or hot dog, a bag of chips and a fountain drink to students. Stevenson Middle Schools is also accepting donation for its Buddy Bags program.
Woodville High School had a pickup for its PALS Backpack program at the school from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. It will announce future pickup times by all call and the school’s Facebook page.
Skyline High School is asking for donations to help feed its students in need. They accepted food donations until 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Skyline is also accepting monetary donations, and those can be mailed to the school.
Free meals will be served at Dutton Elementary School for children 18 and under Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. This will last from March 17 to April 3. Adults can receive a meal for $3.50.
Macedonia Elementary accepted donations as well. The school’s faculty and staff bagged and delivered the food to students on Monday.
