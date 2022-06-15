Lexie Stucky
Skyline High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is an athlete who is involved in many school activities. Lexie Stucky will be a senior this next year at Skyline High School.
This All A student is a member of the Beta Club and has served as the treasurer. She was also the treasurer for the Student Government Association.
Lexie served as president of the Future Teachers of Alabama as a junior. She is also involved with the Future Farmers of America and FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America).
This upcoming senior is a two sport athlete. Lexie is a member of the varsity basketball team and the softball team.
She was named to the Varsity Girls Basketball All-County Team in 2021-2022. Her team was the basketball state champion in 2020-2021 and the basketball state runner-up in 2021-2022.
Lexie was selected as a Student of the Month during the 2019-2020 school year. She served as a member of Junior Leadership during the 2021-2022 school year. She was also on the school math team during the 2018-2019 school year.
Math is Lexie’s favorite school subject.
“It has always come easy to me, and I enjoy working with numbers,” she adds.
Since next year will end Lexie’s time in high school, she has started to look to her future. She plans to continue her studies at Northeast Alabama Community College.
Once she completes her work there, Lexie will transfer to Athens State University where she plans to major in education. Her future includes working on her master’s degree once she starts teaching.
This busy teen has a part-time job at Geno’s. When she has free time, Lexie enjoys outdoor activities such as kayaking, swimming, going riding, playing softball and planting flowers. She also likes watching Netflix and doing puzzles.
Cooking and baking are among Lexie’s talents. She is also good at math. She says her family thinks she has a great singing voice.
Lexis is the daughter of Gretchen Wilbanks and Scott Stucky. She has an older sister named Gracie and a younger sister named Blakely.
Her grandparents are Edley and Vivian Prince, the late Pam Prince, and Bob and Sandee Stucky. She has a Golden Doodle named Hazel.
Lexie attends The Well at Christ Church. There, she is part of the youth group and attends church camp each summer.
