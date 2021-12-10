The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first high school basketball rankings of the season and Jackson County teams are among those ranked.
Defending girls state champions Skyline in Class 1A and Pisgah in 2A are ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications.
On the boys side, Section is ranked No. 2 and North Sand Mountain No. 3 in Class 2A, Skyline is ranked No. 4 in 1A while Scottsboro was in the "others nominated" category in 6A.
Here are the complete rankings
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (8-3)
2. Marion County (6-2)
3. Loachapoka (6-4)
4. Talladega County Central (7-2)
5. J.F. Shields (5-0)
6. Florala (7-2)
7. R.A. Hubbard (3-1)
8. Decatur Heritage (6-4)
9. Red Level (6-1)
10. Georgiana (4-2)
Others nominated: Brantley (3-2), Pleasant Home (5-2), Vina (5-5).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (7-2)
2. Spring Garden (6-1)
3. G.W. Long (5-0)
4. Sand Rock (9-0)
5. Midfield (7-1)
6. Winston County (10-0)
7. St. Luke's (3-2)
8. Ider (6-3)
9. Locust Fork (5-1)
10. Tanner (5-2)
Others nominated: Geneva County (9-5), Hatton (3-5), Highland Home (4-2), Westbrook Christian (6-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (12-0)
2. Lauderdale County (7-0)
3. Susan Moore (8-2)
4. Montgomery Academy (3-3)
5. Trinity (8-1)
6. Plainview (7-3)
7. Montgomery Catholic (7-1)
8. Collinsville (5-3)
9. T.R. Miller (2-2)
10. Clements (9-4)
Others nominated: Elkmont (8-5), Geraldine (7-2), Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1), Sylvania (5-3).
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler (9-0)
2. Good Hope (7-2)
3. Priceville (7-1)
4. New Hope (9-2)
5. Rogers (7-3)
6. Jackson (8-1)
7. Williamson (6-2)
8. Fultondale (7-2)
9. Anniston (4-2)
10. St. James (8-2)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (5-1), Escambia County (8-0), Geneva (5-4), Hamilton (3-4), Handley (3-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Charles Henderson (4-0)
2. Central-Tuscaloosa (7-1)
3. Lee-Huntsville (9-3)
4. Fairview (9-0)
5. Fairfield (7-3)
6. Guntersville (8-3)
7. Pleasant Grove (6-1)
8. Brewbaker Tech (7-6)
9. Sardis (8-1)
10. Pike Road (4-2)
Others nominated: Carver-Birmingham (6-5), Holtville (4-1), Lawrence County (5-2), Parker (6-4), Ramsay (5-4), Wenonah (7-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (13-0)
2. Park Crossing (10-1)
3. Mortimer Jordan (7-2)
4. Hartselle (6-4)
5. Cullman (9-2)
6. Chelsea (7-3)
7. Gulf Shores (7-4)
8. Northridge (6-3)
9. Mountain Brook (6-3)
10. Oxford (7-1)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (3-2),
Chilton County (6-8), Eufaula (8-2), Homewood (8-4),
Jasper (8-0), McAdory (5-6),
McGill-Toolen (7-5),
Muscle Shoals (6-2), Stanhope Elmore (6-1).
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (8-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (10-0)
3. Davidson (12-0)
4. Bob Jones (10-1)
5. Sparkman (6-3)
6. Hewitt-Trussville (9-2)
7. Foley (7-2)
8. Fairhope (6-1)
9. Auburn (7-1)
10. Theodore (9-3)
Others nominated: Daphne (9-3), Gadsden City (9-4).
BOYS
Class 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (4-1)
2. Georgiana (5-0)
3. Autaugaville (7-2)
4. Skyline (7-2)
5. Belgreen (6-1)
6. Covenant Christian (6-2)
7. J.F. Shields (4-3)
8. Red Level (6-0)
9. Athens Bible (4-3)
10. Pickens Co. (0-0)
Others nominated: None.
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (7-3)
2. Section (8-0)
3. North Sand Mountain (7-1)
4. St. Luke's (4-2)
5. Geneva Co. (7-2)
6. Red Bay (6-3)
7. Zion Chapel (8-3)
8. Falkville (8-3)
9. Elba (2-0)
10. Sand Rock (6-4)
Others nominated: Spring Garden (1-0).
Class 3A
1. Cottage Hill (11-3)
2. Plainview (6-3)
3. Catholic-Montgomery (3-1)
4. Hokes Bluff (7-1)
5. Lauderdale Co. (7-0)
6. Danville (7-1)
7. Clements (12-0)
8. Geraldine (5-2)
9. Collinsville (3-4)
10. Excel (5-2)
Others nominated: Hillcrest-
Evergreen (2-1), Opp (1-1).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (6-2)
2. Sumter Central (6-0)
3. Escambia Co. (6-2)
4. Fultondale (6-3)
5. Brooks (4-1)
6. Hanceville (9-2)
7. Haleyville (6-2)
8. Westminster Christian (5-5)
9. Priceville (6-2)
10. Cherokee Co. (4-2)
Others nominated: St. James (3-1), Straughn (4-2), West Morgan (5-5).
Class 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (6-1)
2. Wenonah (7-4)
3. Pleasant Grove (1-0)
4. Sylacauga (5-1)
5. Charles Henderson (5-3)
6. Ramsay (6-4)
7. Leeds (4-1)
8. John Carroll (5-2)
9. Carroll-Ozark (5-3)
10. Douglas (6-1)
Others nominated: Andalusia (4-2), Elmore Co. (5-3), Guntersville (6-3), Holtville (6-1), Jemison-Huntsville (6-5), Pike Road (5-1), Sardis (6-2), Tallassee (2-2).
Class 6A
1. Mountain Brook (9-1)
2. Northridge (9-2)
3. McGill-Toolen (10-2)
4. Eufaula (8-1)
5. Huffman (11-3)
6. Pinson Valley (7-1)
7. Spanish Fort (7-3)
8. Hueytown (6-2)
9. Cullman (7-0)
10. McAdory (6-2)
Others nominated: Blount (8-2), Briarwood (5-3), Buckhorn (3-4), Hartselle (4-4), Homewood (6-4), Lee-Montgomery (2-1), Muscle Shoals (6-2), Park Crossing (9-3), Pelham (7-2), Robertsdale (10-2), Scottsboro (7-3), Stanhope Elmore (5-0), Wetumpka (5-4).
Class 7A
1. Grissom (10-1)
2. Sparkman (10-1)
3. Vestavia Hills (8-0)
4. Hoover (9-1)
5. Spain Park (7-2)
6. James Clemens (7-4)
7. Baker (8-2)
8. Enterprise (7-1)
9. Jeff Davis (9-2)
10. Oak Mountain (8-2)
Others nominated: Austin (6-4), Dothan (5-7), Florence (6-1), Huntsville (6-6), Thompson (6-5).
