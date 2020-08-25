Ralph Dawe, Scottsboro’s former police chief, retired in June. Now, he’s ready to go back to work, as a city council member.
Dawe defeated incumbent Greg Mashburn Tuesday night in the Scottsboro Municipal Election, 1,637-1,630 in Place 1.
“I am ready to go work,” said Dawe moments after being declared the winner. “First, I want to thank my family for their absolute support, and also to the voters who believed in me.”
Dawe, who served 14 years as police chief, said he plans to do what’s best for Scottsboro. He will be sworn in Nov. 2.
For Mashburn, who was appointed in 2018, it was his second loss in a city council race by less than 40 votes in the last six years.
“It was a tough race,” said Mashburn. “We knew it would be. I just want to thank my family, especially my wife, and all of my supporters. At the end of the day, I just want to see Scottsboro do well.”
In Place 2, Patrick Stewart’s quest for a third term on the city council will go at least six more weeks as he and Nita Tolliver will face off in a runoff. Stewart finished Tuesday with 1,541 votes, while Tolliver had 1,482 votes and Dale Langella had 241 votes.
“I’ve been in this position before,” said Stewart, referring to 2012 when he won his first term in a runoff. “Right now, I just want to thank my family and all of my supporters. We’ve got to figure out a way to get Langella’s 241 votes.”
Tolliver said the race goes on.
“I’m not stopping,” she said. “I appreciate everyone who came out today. I thank God for my supporters.”
Stewart and Tolliver both said it’s time to go back to work.
“We’ve got four weeks,” said Stewart. “I’ll be hitting again. It’s important to get my voters back out.”
Tolliver said she’s ready to finish the journey.
“I’m running for the citizens of Scottsboro,” said Tolliver. “It’s time to move Scottsboro forward.”
The runoff election between Stewart and Tolliver will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6.
