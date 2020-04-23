The Jackson County Historical Association (JCHA) website, jchaweb.org, has been honored by winning the Alabama Historical Association (AHA) Digital History Award for the state’s best online historical offering.
The website was designed and developed by Annette Norris Bradford and David Bradford, who also edit and publish The Jackson County Chronicles, the JCHA’s quarterly newsletter.
The Bradfords assumed responsibility for the JCHA’s publications four years ago after retiring from IBM where they both had 30 years of experience in developing online information and managing web projects.
They also taught communication and composition at Auburn University, Northeast Alabama Community College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
“In preparation for being nominated for this award, we looked at comparable websites from around the state,” said David Bradford. “Although there were plenty that were well-designed, easily navigated and informational, I thought we had the edge on all of them in terms of comprehensiveness. The volume of information on our site is unprecedented.”
The Bradfords were notified of winning the award in February, however it wasn’t made public until Tuesday.
Awards were made in two categories — the small project category (sites staffed with volunteers rather than full-time professional developers) and large projects (which includes sites maintained by institutions such as the Alabama Archives and larger libraries). The JCHA won in the small project category.
Annette Bradford credited her husband on his web skills and said it seemed a shame to let them go to waste after they retired.
“He does an excellent job managing a variety of information under one interface,” said Annette. “We have a spike of new users right now because of the yearbooks, but I get messages from users all over the country who have stumbled up on the 44 years of online Chronicles and have resolved some open question in their family history. It is wonderful to make our county’s well-documented history accessible to so many people.”
The criteria used to judge the JCHA site included whether the site presented information judged to be historically accurate, exhibited “superior design, navigation and innovation,” incorporated multiple media and engaged the community through social media.
The JCHA website hosts several offerings related to the history of the county:
• All 44 years of the Jackson County Chronicles: The issues were scanned with optical character recognition and are therefore searchable, making the Chronicles index an invaluable source of local history.
• School Yearbooks: Over 150 yearbooks from Scottsboro and county schools are indexed and searchable by name.
• Scripts, photos and videos of the 2018 and 2019 Cedar Hill Cemetery Strolls: The Bradfords, along with Julia Everett and Blake Wilhelm of Northeast Alabama Community College, staged the popular cemetery strolls and have documented them on the website.
• The online interactive Walk Around the Square: The Walk Around the Square allows a user to click on the photograph depicting buildings surrounding the Jackson County Square in Scottsboro and read the history of the structures, accompanied by historical photographs and anecdotes.
• The Scottsboro Depot Museum Website: This site-within-a-site offers an overview of the history and holdings of the Scottsboro Depot Museum and a history of the Memphis and Charleston Railroad, the company that built the depot in 1861.
The jchaweb.org site received 6,700 visits in March and served 62,000 files to online users.
